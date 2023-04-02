Why Carrie Underwood's Husband Mike Fisher Was Nowhere To Be Found At The 2023 CMT Awards
Carrie Underwood and her husband, Mike Fisher, have been a staple couple on the red carpet. They've walked together at some of the most famous award shows in the world over the years, from the Grammys to the CMA Awards to the American Music Awards. We usually can't get enough of seeing this country star and her retired hockey player hubby looking oh-so loved up.
One place you can usually guarantee to see Fisher proudly by his wife's side is the CMT Music Awards. The former Nashville Predators star made an appearance alongside Underwood at the show in 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2018, and 2019. The pandemic then changed how award shows worked for a little while, but Fisher was back by his talented wife's side once again in 2022. Though, when the 2023 CMT Awards rolled through Austin, Texas, on April 2, Fisher was nowhere to be found. So, what gives?
Carrie Underwood's husband ditched the CMTs to watch their kids
Don't go thinking there's trouble in paradise when it comes to Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher. There's a pretty sweet reason why he wasn't supporting his wife in person, as she competed for Female Video of the Year and Video of the Year at the 2023 CMT Awards. The "Hate My Heart" singer was asked about her husband's whereabouts, and she revealed on the red carpet he was actually on daddy duties for the evening. "My husband's got the kiddos. He's always holding down the fort while I'm out doing stuff like this," she said, even giving her three boys back at home a little shoutout, suggesting they were watching her from home. Aww!
Notably, the 2023 award show probably wasn't quite as accessible to the former hockey star as it has been in years past. Previous years saw the CMTs take place in Nashville, the home of country music. This was near Franklin, the Nashville suburb where Underwood and Fisher live. However, it was confirmed back in November 2022 that the award show would move to the Lone Star State.
It seemed like Underwood was making the most of her time in Texas away from her boys, though, as the country superstar wowed in a rhinestone two-piece that will land her on all the Best Dressed lists.