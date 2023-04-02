Why Carrie Underwood's Husband Mike Fisher Was Nowhere To Be Found At The 2023 CMT Awards

Don't go thinking there's trouble in paradise when it comes to Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher. There's a pretty sweet reason why he wasn't supporting his wife in person, as she competed for Female Video of the Year and Video of the Year at the 2023 CMT Awards. The "Hate My Heart" singer was asked about her husband's whereabouts, and she revealed on the red carpet he was actually on daddy duties for the evening. "My husband's got the kiddos. He's always holding down the fort while I'm out doing stuff like this," she said, even giving her three boys back at home a little shoutout, suggesting they were watching her from home. Aww!

Notably, the 2023 award show probably wasn't quite as accessible to the former hockey star as it has been in years past. Previous years saw the CMTs take place in Nashville, the home of country music. This was near Franklin, the Nashville suburb where Underwood and Fisher live. However, it was confirmed back in November 2022 that the award show would move to the Lone Star State.

It seemed like Underwood was making the most of her time in Texas away from her boys, though, as the country superstar wowed in a rhinestone two-piece that will land her on all the Best Dressed lists.