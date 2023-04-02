Carrie Underwood's 2023 CMT Awards Look Gives Her The Biggest Leg Up On The Competition (Literally)
If you know anything about Carrie Underwood, you know she has the best legs in country music. For years, fans and fitness enthusiasts have sought the "Ghost Story" singer's secret to such tanned, toned, glowing perfection.
In fact, so many people have asked the country music superstar about how she gets her legs to look so darn incredible that she actually shared her go-to leg workout routine on her own fitness app, Fit52. "Hey guys, it's leg day for me and I wanted to let you all know some exciting news," Underwood said in an Instagram reel posted in August 2022. "People are always asking me about my leg workouts and my actual leg workouts are coming to the Fit52 app," she revealed, straight from her gym. She added that the workout series had been adapted for anybody to be able to follow.
There's no doubt though that getting legs like Underwood's takes work. A whole lotta work. So we can hardly blame her for showing them off at the 2023 CMT Awards, where she's up for Video and Female Video of the Year.
Carrie Underwood wowed in embellished shorts
Carrie Underwood knows what we want to see from her when it comes to her award show ensembles, and she sure as heck delivered when she hit the 2023 CMT Awards red carpet on April 2. The "Denim & Rhinestones" singer wowed when stepped out in a stunning two-piece made up of a structured rhinestone-encrusted jacket and matching super-short shorts that showed off her dazzling assets.
It's safe to say Twitter was just as floored as us, too, as the comments for those world-famous legs poured right on in. "Carrie Underwood should never not show off her legs," one account tweeted, while another wrote, "Carrie Underwood. Rhinestones. Legs." Yeah, that was pretty much our reaction too.
But you don't win 25 CMT Music Awards (the most ever, per AP) without getting real with your fans. Back in 2020, the superstar revealed to InStyle her trick to instantly healthier-looking legs: "A good self-tanner or body bronzer ... a tinted lotion with a bit of shimmer. If you want your legs to look toned, believe me, a little shimmer goes a long way." After seeing her look at the CMTs? Consider that tip oh-so noted.