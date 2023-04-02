Carrie Underwood's 2023 CMT Awards Look Gives Her The Biggest Leg Up On The Competition (Literally)

If you know anything about Carrie Underwood, you know she has the best legs in country music. For years, fans and fitness enthusiasts have sought the "Ghost Story" singer's secret to such tanned, toned, glowing perfection.

In fact, so many people have asked the country music superstar about how she gets her legs to look so darn incredible that she actually shared her go-to leg workout routine on her own fitness app, Fit52. "Hey guys, it's leg day for me and I wanted to let you all know some exciting news," Underwood said in an Instagram reel posted in August 2022. "People are always asking me about my leg workouts and my actual leg workouts are coming to the Fit52 app," she revealed, straight from her gym. She added that the workout series had been adapted for anybody to be able to follow.

There's no doubt though that getting legs like Underwood's takes work. A whole lotta work. So we can hardly blame her for showing them off at the 2023 CMT Awards, where she's up for Video and Female Video of the Year.