Kate Bosworth Accepted Justin Long's Marriage Proposal During A Rocky Time In Their Romance

Kate Bosworth and Justin Long are engaged, but their love journey has been anything but rosy. The couple was first linked together in 2021 after working together on a project. Although their relationship status remained unconfirmed for a while, Bosworth and Long were spotted together a number of times, leading fans to believe they were indeed dating. And then in May 2022, Long confirmed the big news.

"There's something about it, for me, that I feel like I need to protect and keep sacred because it feels sacred," he explained on the "Dear Chelsea" podcast. "I've never had anything like this before; I've never experienced this. So it's something I want to protect and keep, you know?" A few days later, the couple went Instagram official with Long sharing a collection of pictures that showed him and Bosworth hanging out at a pub.

In the months that followed, Bosworth and Long continued to shower each other with love, giving fans a glimpse into their love story. "HAPPY THANKSGIVING. So grateful for your warmth and safety and that bright beautiful ever glow @justinlong ... you make life so much fun," Bosworth wrote in a 2022 Thanksgiving tribute to the "Barbarian" actor. To celebrate her 40th birthday last December, Long also took to Instagram, penning a sweet tribute to Bosworth. "She makes everything in my life better – all my favorite songs and movies, vacations and sunsets and Chinese food," he gushed. Now, a few months later, Long and Bosworth are sharing another side of their relationship.