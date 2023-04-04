Kate Bosworth Accepted Justin Long's Marriage Proposal During A Rocky Time In Their Romance
Kate Bosworth and Justin Long are engaged, but their love journey has been anything but rosy. The couple was first linked together in 2021 after working together on a project. Although their relationship status remained unconfirmed for a while, Bosworth and Long were spotted together a number of times, leading fans to believe they were indeed dating. And then in May 2022, Long confirmed the big news.
"There's something about it, for me, that I feel like I need to protect and keep sacred because it feels sacred," he explained on the "Dear Chelsea" podcast. "I've never had anything like this before; I've never experienced this. So it's something I want to protect and keep, you know?" A few days later, the couple went Instagram official with Long sharing a collection of pictures that showed him and Bosworth hanging out at a pub.
In the months that followed, Bosworth and Long continued to shower each other with love, giving fans a glimpse into their love story. "HAPPY THANKSGIVING. So grateful for your warmth and safety and that bright beautiful ever glow @justinlong ... you make life so much fun," Bosworth wrote in a 2022 Thanksgiving tribute to the "Barbarian" actor. To celebrate her 40th birthday last December, Long also took to Instagram, penning a sweet tribute to Bosworth. "She makes everything in my life better – all my favorite songs and movies, vacations and sunsets and Chinese food," he gushed. Now, a few months later, Long and Bosworth are sharing another side of their relationship.
The couple was in therapy before their engagement
Back in March, Justin Long and Kate Bosworth sparked engagement rumors after the "Blue Crush" actor was seen sporting a diamond ring at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. A few days later, sources close to the couple confirmed that Long had indeed popped the question. "Kate is just on cloud nine," the insider told People. "She is showing off her engagement ring to friends. She is being coy about details, but she is beaming." Despite this exciting new phase of their lives, however, Long and Bosworth have also had their share of troubles as recently revealed.
In a new episode of Justin Long's "Life is Short" podcast, the couple confirmed they will be getting married while revealing that they went through a rough patch before the engagement. "One day we'll talk about it, but we had just gone through this really hard thing and we had spoken to a therapist. And we were trying to move through things at the time and she gave us a really great piece of advice, which was make sure that you're pretty consistently asking the other what you need, or asking the other what they need," Bosworth explained. This advice, it appears, gave Long and Bosworth more clarity on what they wanted from each other — to spend forever together. "It was the easiest ... the words just came out so naturally," the "Tusk" star recounted of the proposal.