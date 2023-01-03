Justin Long Gushes Over Kate Bosworth On Her 40th Birthday

As Shakespeare once waxed poetic, "How do I love thee? Let me count the ways."

That's precisely what actor and comedian Justin Long did in a lengthy Instagram post honoring his girlfriend and fellow actor Kate Bosworth on her fortieth birthday. "She is 40!" Long began in the long post. "She is also the best part of my day, everyday – even when we're not together," he continued. But what else does Long love about his leading lady? Among the laundry list of things that Long loves about Bosworth, he mentioned that she's "kind," "fiercely committed to the truth," "fun to work with," "purely good," and "has true integrity and grit." Dreamy, no?!

Meanwhile, the birthday girl appeared to return the favor to her beau with her very own Instagram post dedicated to Long. "You are my love and my light, my peace and my thrill," she began in the post, complete with ten candid photos of the couple. "Thank you for holding my hand when we sleep. Thank you for tying my shoelaces when you notice they are undone. Thank you for making me laugh so hard I have to leave the room. Thank you for showing me what love is and for making this the best birthday ever," she penned. Aww! We're not crying. You're crying. Happy birthday, Bosworth!