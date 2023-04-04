Raquel Welch's Private Diagnosis Made Clear In Death Certificate

Late actor Raquel Welch's cause of death has been revealed, nearly two months after her death. On February 15, Welch died at the age of 82, after what her manager, Steve Sauer, described to People as a brief illness. "Her career spanned over 50 years starring in over 30 films and 50 television series and appearances. The Golden Globe winner, in more recent years, was involved in a very successful line of wigs. Raquel leaves behind her two children, son Damon Welch and her daughter Tahnee Welch," Sauer added in his statement to the outlet.

Regarded as one of the biggest stars of the '60s, Welch will always be remembered as one of Hollywood's most iconic sex symbols — a title that had just as many cons as it did pros. "I have exploited being a sex symbol and I have been exploited as one. I wasn't unhappy with the sex goddess label. I was unhappy with the way some people tried to diminish, demean, and trivialize anything I did professionally. But I didn't feel that from the public," Welch once said, via The Guardian.

And while her death has no doubt left a vacuum in Hollywood, fans have been left wondering what led to Welch's unexpected demise.