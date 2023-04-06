Matchmaker Explains Why Reese Witherspoon And Tom Brady Rumors Are A Total Reach - Exclusive

If Kelsea Ballerini can find love after a divorce, Tom Brady and Reese Witherspoon can do it too — and according to recent rumors, maybe even together. Gisele Bündchen recently opened up about her split with the former NFL quarterback, mentioning that the decision to go their separate ways was something that happened over time. "We realize that we just wanted different things, and now we have a choice to make," she told Vanity Fair, adding that she and Brady still have a lot of love for each other. "It just means that in order for you to be authentic and truly live the life that you want to live, you have to have somebody who can meet you in the middle."

Meanwhile, Witherspoon and Jim Toth's marriage came to an end on March 24, just before their 12th wedding anniversary. "It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce," the two wrote in a joint statement. "We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness and mutual respect for everything we have created together."

A source then added that the split was amicable. "They are so committed to co-parenting together," the insider told People. "They are invested in their whole family and making this as smooth as possible for everyone." And now that the former star quarterback and the actor are single, a matchmaker exclusively told Nicki Swift her thoughts on those rumors that Brady and Witherspoon are dating.