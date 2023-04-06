We've Had It With Jennifer Lopez's Cash Grabs After Her Insincere Alcohol Brand Launch
Even though Jennifer Lopez once assured us not to be fooled by the rocks that she's got, we see right through her latest attempt at shilling product. ICYMI, Lopez is the latest A-lister to launch an alcohol brand, or in her case, a line of bottled cocktail spritzers. "I just wanted to create something better, better tasting, better ingredients, something I wanna drink with my friends and family, and that is Delola," the singer-actor-dancer said in a promotional video on Instagram. She explained, "We really wanted to make something that would set you free." Translation: "I really wanted to leverage my platform to make some quick cash."
Let's start with the fact that J.Lo is a non-drinker who credits the health of her skin and body (in part) to sobriety. "I don't drink or smoke or have caffeine," she said in 2016. "That really wrecks your skin as you get older." Secondly, she's married to someone with a well-documented history of alcoholism who is also publicly sober. With this in mind, it's hard to imagine Jen and Ben Affleck have Delola stocked in their fridge at home.
So, why alcoholic spritzers? J.Lo's just jumping on the bandwagon after other celebs have rolled out branded alcohol lines to varying degrees of success (Hiii, Kendall Jenner). But J.Lo's might yet prove to be the biggest PR mistake of all.
J.Lo has a history of questionable launches
Say what you will about Jennifer Lopez, but the woman knows how to make "Dinero." Since her meteoric rise from the Bronx, she's trademarked the J.Lo moniker and weaponized it to monetize all possible aspects of herself. Skincare products? Check. Shoe line? Get your heels at Revolve. Eponymous fragrance release? She was one of the first to do it!
Speaking of fragrance launches, the launch of J.Lo's original scent "Glow" didn't glow smoothly. Glow Industries, a separate company that existed before J.Lo's perfume launch, claimed she was "infringing on their trademark," according to E! News. It seems Jen has a history of simply slapping her name on products for sale.
As for Jenny from the Block's snake oil "Booty Balm," fans would probably love to believe that slathering their backsides with the product (that costs $65 for a 4.2oz jar) will give them curves like J.Lo. The reality is that excellent genetics, daily workouts, and expensive surgeries are the only things likely to do the trick. Of course, that last part J.Lo insists against, too, but that sales tactic isn't working on us, either.
She should have stuck with NA spritzers
Fans are all over the fact that Jennifer Lopez's alcoholic spritzers are wildly inauthentic. Who exactly was advising J.Lo on this decision, and why didn't they tell her to go the non-alcoholic route instead? In a promotional interview, the star told People that her motivation for launching Delola was to create "something a little more healthy," adding that Delola spritzers have "healthier ingredients and [are] gluten-free." But the reality is that no matter how many good-for-you ingredients are in the spritzers, they're still alcohol, which is a carcinogenic toxin. We'll say it again for the people in the back: The healthiest choice of all would have been NA spritzers.
Plus, in a market already saturated with cutesy-branded alcoholic beverages — that, let's face it, is really about furthering different celebrity agendas — NA spritzers would have stuck out in a good way. In 2023, revenue of the NA drinks market is projected to hit $496 billion, and that number is rising steadily every year. Nearly $500 billion is nothing to sneeze at, but guess what's priceless? Authenticity. In 2021, the "Hustlers" star told Inc. that authenticity is key to connecting with her audience and fueling her success. "You have to stay true and authentic to yourself," she said. Too bad Delola is a BIG swing and a miss.