We've Had It With Jennifer Lopez's Cash Grabs After Her Insincere Alcohol Brand Launch

Even though Jennifer Lopez once assured us not to be fooled by the rocks that she's got, we see right through her latest attempt at shilling product. ICYMI, Lopez is the latest A-lister to launch an alcohol brand, or in her case, a line of bottled cocktail spritzers. "I just wanted to create something better, better tasting, better ingredients, something I wanna drink with my friends and family, and that is Delola," the singer-actor-dancer said in a promotional video on Instagram. She explained, "We really wanted to make something that would set you free." Translation: "I really wanted to leverage my platform to make some quick cash."

Let's start with the fact that J.Lo is a non-drinker who credits the health of her skin and body (in part) to sobriety. "I don't drink or smoke or have caffeine," she said in 2016. "That really wrecks your skin as you get older." Secondly, she's married to someone with a well-documented history of alcoholism who is also publicly sober. With this in mind, it's hard to imagine Jen and Ben Affleck have Delola stocked in their fridge at home.

So, why alcoholic spritzers? J.Lo's just jumping on the bandwagon after other celebs have rolled out branded alcohol lines to varying degrees of success (Hiii, Kendall Jenner). But J.Lo's might yet prove to be the biggest PR mistake of all.