Jeremy Renner Names Powerful Inspiration Behind His Snow Plow Accident Recovery

After Jeremy Renner's tragic snow plow accident, he has received an overwhelming amount of support from his family.

Renner was reportedly using the snow plow to pull his nephew's truck out of the snow near Renner's home in Nevada. The actor had hopped out of the vehicle to make sure his nephew was safe and out of the road but didn't set the emergency brake. "When Renner attempted to stop or divert the Pistenbully to avoid injury to (his nephew), he was pulled under the vehicle by the track and run over," the Washoe County Sheriff's Office report stated.

His family has physically been by his side since the incident and throughout the recovery process. "You should see this house — it's just overflowing with nieces, nephews and cousins and siblings all the time," close friend Rory Millikin told People. "It's like a wonderful big family compound and everyone has played a huge role." And even his Marvel family has shown their love and support for their fellow Avenger. The Chris trifecta — Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, and Chris Pratt — along with Paul Bettany, Cobie Smulders, Tony Dalton, and Taika Waititi have all sent encouraging words to Renner as he continues to recover. But, in the midst of this long recovery, there is one person in particular who the "Hawkeye" actor is grateful for.