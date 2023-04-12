Jeremy Renner's Sense Of Humor Shines In First Late Night Appearance After Snow Plow Accident

Despite his recent snow plow accident, Jeremy Renner hasn't lost his sense of humor. In a video posted to Twitter, the Marvel actor shared that it wasn't a great day for him in the hospital, so his mother and sister treated him to a "spa day" to lift his spirits. "First shower in definitely a week or so," he said in the video before quipping: "Gross!"

The "Hawkeye" actor is the life of the party — even his superhero co-stars know that. During an appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live," he and his fellow "The Avengers" castmates were asked who among them was tasked with social gatherings. Robert Downey Jr. joked that he was in charge of brunch while Renner was tasked with night activities — referring to his fellow Avenger as "Pluto, Lord of the Underworld," because "that's what it's like if you go out with him."

In a candid interview with Diane Sawyer, Renner refused to be defined by his accident. "I shift the narrative of being victimized or making a mistake or anything else," he said. "I refuse to be f***ing haunted by that memory that way." He highlighted his family's endurance, calling it "real love." Now, Renner is letting his sense of humor shine through again during his first late-night appearance after his snow plow accident.