Melania Trump Shuts Down Rift Speculation After Laying Low Amid Donald's Arrest

Former First Lady Melania Trump has broken her silence after rumors of a rift in her relationship with her husband, former President Donald Trump. On April 4, Donald was indicted on 34 counts relating to his business. According to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who brought forth the papers to charge Donald, he falsified business records. The first count alleges Donald's "intent to defraud and intent to commit another crime and aid and conceal the commission thereof, made and caused a false entry in the business records of an enterprise, to wit, an invoice from Michael Cohen." This count is regarding Donald's former attorney Cohen allegedly paying hush money to adult film star Stormy Daniels, and is undoubtedly the most widely publicized piece.

Donald pleaded not guilty to all of the charges brought against him, and while the scandal has earned him a lot of press, so has his wife's absence. According to The Independent, the former first lady did not accompany Donald to his hearing in Manhattan nor his speech at Mar-a-Lago. In March, a source told People that Melania is basically living her own life. "She remains angry and doesn't want to hear [the alleged hush money payment] mentioned," the insider claimed. "She is aware of who her husband is and keeps her life upbeat with her own family and a few close friends."

But Melania has had enough of the negative headlines regarding the alleged rift, and is clapping back at the press.