Ariana Grande Breaks Silence On Concerns About Her Changed Appearance

Ariana Grande has recently gotten some concerning comments from fans about her body, and the singer took to TikTok to speak about it. She started out by saying that people should be "gentler" when talking about other people's bodies. She then addressed the concerns. "The body that you've been comparing my current body to was the unhealthiest version of my body," she said. "I was on a lot of antidepressants, drinking on them, eating poorly, and at the lowest point of my life when I looked the way you consider 'my healthy.'"

The "Thank U, Next" singer told her fans to "be gentle with each other" because "you never know what someone is going through." She added that even though comments may come from a place of concern and care, it can be hurtful in the process of someone working on fixing their flaws. She ended her message by spreading the love to all of her fans or people who may have come across her video.

This isn't the first time Grande has spoken out about body image. At a promotional event for her partnership with Reebok, the "God Is a Woman" singer mentioned that she has a "motherly attachment" to her fans, and feels the need to look after them and tell them they're beautiful every day, as that was what her mother has done throughout her life.