Drake Bell Sparks Major Concern After He Is Reported Missing

UPDATE: The Daytona Beach Police Department has updated its original Facebook post, alerting the public that, as of 1:26 p.m. local time, "law enforcement officials are in contact and Mr. Bell is safe."

"Drake & Josh" star Drake Bell is raising concerns after he has reportedly gone missing. The former Nickelodeon star was identified as missing by the Daytona Beach Police Department on April 13.

The Daytona Beach Police Department posted a missing person's report to their Facebook page encouraging individuals to keep an eye out for the actor. According to authorities, Bell was last seen near Mainland High School in Florida driving a 2022 gray BMW the evening of April 12. Officials are not taking the case lightly, as police announced he is considered "endangered." Page Six reached out to both the Daytona Police and Bell's reps, but neither provided further comments.

The last time the actor posted on social media was via Twitter on April 6 as he shared an interview he did with Roberto Adrián Martínez Osuna. In the past, the Nickelodeon star has had several run-ins with the law, which has only amplifies concerns as police search for him.