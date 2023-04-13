Drake Bell Sparks Major Concern After He Is Reported Missing
UPDATE: The Daytona Beach Police Department has updated its original Facebook post, alerting the public that, as of 1:26 p.m. local time, "law enforcement officials are in contact and Mr. Bell is safe."
"Drake & Josh" star Drake Bell is raising concerns after he has reportedly gone missing. The former Nickelodeon star was identified as missing by the Daytona Beach Police Department on April 13.
The Daytona Beach Police Department posted a missing person's report to their Facebook page encouraging individuals to keep an eye out for the actor. According to authorities, Bell was last seen near Mainland High School in Florida driving a 2022 gray BMW the evening of April 12. Officials are not taking the case lightly, as police announced he is considered "endangered." Page Six reached out to both the Daytona Police and Bell's reps, but neither provided further comments.
The last time the actor posted on social media was via Twitter on April 6 as he shared an interview he did with Roberto Adrián Martínez Osuna. In the past, the Nickelodeon star has had several run-ins with the law, which has only amplifies concerns as police search for him.
Drake Bell has had a few troubling years
After leaving Nickelodeon in 2007, Drake Bell faced some tough times. Just two years after "Drake & Josh" ended, the actor was caught driving under the influence, and in 2016, he was arrested for his second DUI, per TMZ. While the actor might have wished that this was the last of his run-ins with the law, that was not the case.
In 2021, Bell pleaded guilty to attempted child endangerment after he allegedly had an inappropriate relationship with a minor, per USA Today. He posted a video on Instagram explaining the guilty plea as he continued to claim his innocence. He said, "I know that this has moved very quickly for you, but for me, it's been a three-year, thorough investigation into every false claim that has been made," Bell continued, "And, it's not me telling you that the claims are false, but the state of Ohio has proven the claims to be false." Regardless, the actor was sentenced to two years of probation and community service.
While it seemed like Bell was ready to turn his life around, it was during his probation that he was reportedly seen huffing balloons with his child in the back of his car, per Us Weekly. To top it off, Bell is also going through a separation from his wife, Janet Von Schmeling, per People. With his troubling past seemingly piling on, this has become a cause for concern as he has now gone missing.