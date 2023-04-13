Kim Kardashian's Met Gala Snub May Just Be Rumors After All
It was previously reported that Vogue's Anna Wintour was "cracking down" on the guest list of the Met Gala in May, and that no members of the KarJenner family were able to "make the cut" this year. But sources close to the family said those claims were only rumors and were not true, despite the guest list not being released to the public yet.
In 2021, a fan asked whether or not the rumors about Khloé Kardashian not attending the Met Gala were true. It was rumored that after the Good American founder mentioned in an episode of "The Kardashians" that she sometimes turns down invitations to big events because of her anxiety, she turned down the invitation to the fashion event. "Absolutely NOT True," she tweeted in response to the rumors.
And it seems that the rumors aren't true this year, as well, as it has been reported that Kim will be attending the 2023 Met Gala. It has also been said that another person from the KarJenner clan will be attending, too, though it hasn't been revealed which family member that'll be. Now, sources close to Kim are clearing up the speculation.
Kim Kardashian is reportedly 'unhappy' with the rumors
When it was rumored that the KarJenner clan was "banned" from the Met Gala in May, sources quickly came to the family's defense. An insider told The U.S. Sun that the reason Vogue's Anna Wintour wanted to "crack down" on the guest list was because she wanted to make the event more exclusive. "While lots of names were discussed, attendees have always been an ongoing conversation and nothing was ever set in stone," the source said. "Kim was never told she might not be on the list."
And now that everything has been cleared up, and Kim Kardashian is set to be a guest at the fashion event, it's been reported that the SKIMS founder was "very unhappy" about the rumors. "The news leak about her possibly not getting an invite did see tensions run high behind the scenes in what has been a big misunderstanding," the insider added, mentioning that although the miscommunication has been "embarrassing," Kardashian appears excited to be attending.
The KarJenner's supposed ban from the Met Gala stems from rumors that Wintour "disapproved" of the family. It's also speculated that the family was able to get on the Vogue editor-in-chief's good side due to Kim's relationship with Kanye "Ye" West, as the British journalist was friends with the rapper.