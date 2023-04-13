Kim Kardashian's Met Gala Snub May Just Be Rumors After All

It was previously reported that Vogue's Anna Wintour was "cracking down" on the guest list of the Met Gala in May, and that no members of the KarJenner family were able to "make the cut" this year. But sources close to the family said those claims were only rumors and were not true, despite the guest list not being released to the public yet.

In 2021, a fan asked whether or not the rumors about Khloé Kardashian not attending the Met Gala were true. It was rumored that after the Good American founder mentioned in an episode of "The Kardashians" that she sometimes turns down invitations to big events because of her anxiety, she turned down the invitation to the fashion event. "Absolutely NOT True," she tweeted in response to the rumors.

And it seems that the rumors aren't true this year, as well, as it has been reported that Kim will be attending the 2023 Met Gala. It has also been said that another person from the KarJenner clan will be attending, too, though it hasn't been revealed which family member that'll be. Now, sources close to Kim are clearing up the speculation.