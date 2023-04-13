Are Yellowstone Stars Ryan Bingham And Hassie Harrison Dating In Real Life?
"Yellowstone," which first premiered on Paramount Network in 2018, chronicles the Dutton family's pursuit to keep their ranch — the largest swath of private owned land in Montana — in their family and away from the corporations and government agencies who want to gain ownership. Filmed on location in the beautiful mountainous regions of Utah and Montana, "Yellowstone" is a lovely homage to the classic westerns of yesteryear that were much harder to appreciate when younger. According to Deadline, the beloved show is likely nearing its end, but it's already produced enough gritty, nail-biting plots to keep folks entertained for years to come.
Speaking of plot, it's well-known that the turbulent confrontations and family quarrels are what keep its large viewership happy and content,but there's also a plethora of romantic relationships that give the characters depth. Off-screen, the "Yellowstone" cast have found real-life partners beyond the show. However, rumor has it that Ryan Bingham and Hassie Harrison, who play Walker and Laramie, have found love with each other. Could this be a genius PR tactic to garner attention for the show? Or, are Bingham and Harrison one of the Hollywood couples who actually met on set?
Ryan Bingham and Hassie Harrison are Instagram official
It's true, Ryan Bingham and Hassie Harrison are definitely dating! Bingham took to Instagram to announce the wonderful news. "More than a spark @hassieharrison," Bingham captioned a photo of him and Harrison kissing in front of a fire. Harrison has since reposted the pic to her Instagram stories. She also commented on Bingham's post, declaring her love for him. "I love you, cowboy," she replied. As of this writing, the couple haven't made any public statements, but it's not really necessary at this point. It would be interesting to know how long they've stoked the flames of this relationship, though. However, as Yahoo reports, they were recently caught flirting on Instagram.
Since going Instagram official, people have flooded Bingham's post with celebratory comments. "I'm hearing hearts break around the world, mine included," wrote one fan. "In all seriousness, this makes my heart so happy and I'm glad you found love again! I can't wait for the music that comes along with this!" The new couple has also gotten the approval of their "Yellowstone" co-star, Jen Landon, who replied with four heart-eye emojis. Actor Adam Demos asked what we were all thinking when he said, "Epic! Also Great pic... I wonder who took that." Finally, Nick Davis made a rather fitting joke: "I guess what happens at Yellowstone doesn't stay there anymore lol."
Ryan and Hassie play lovers on 'Yellowstone'
So there's where all that chemistry came from! If you watch "Yellowstone," then you know that Ryan Bingham and Hassie Harrison's characters, Walker and Laramie have been dating on and off since the close of Season 3.Of course, the relationship hasn't been without its drama, as Laramie was actually first attached to Lloyd Pierce. On the show, Walker and Laramie are plagued by intense emotions, outside forces, and ultimately meeting at the wrong time. Let's hope their real-life relationship goes smoother.
Fortunately, Bingham doesn't mind the dramatic scenes he has to shoot for "Yellowstone." In 2022, he told Taste of Country, "I get to be a little bit of myself in Walker. Definitely, he has his trials and tribulations and things that happen to him on this show that are out of his control. But I did grow up in New Mexico and West Texas and I've always romanticized about Montana and cowboying up in that country." Bingham also spoke on how difficult it was to shoot the scene where Lloyd stabbed him over Laramie. "I remember [special effects] had a plastic hose that kind of ran up my back and under my shirt so when Hassie Harrison, that plays Laramie, when she pulls the knife out, the blood is supposed to squirt out." However, "Blood was spraying all over the room and all over everybody."