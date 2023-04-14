Lisa Marie Presley's Ex Michael Lockwood Wins Big In Battle Over Their Twins

Lisa Marie Presley's ex-husband Michael Lockwood achieved a significant win in his legal battle regarding his twin daughters. Back in January, Lisa Marie died at age 54 after suffering cardiac arrest. "She was the most passionate, strong and loving woman I have ever known," her mother Priscilla Presley said in a statement. Since her unexpected death, the Presley estate has been embroiled in legal battles, as Priscilla filed legal documents questioning her daughter's will. According to CNN, the "Dirty Laundry" singer made adjustments to the document in 2016, which replaced her mother and former business manager Barry Siegel as "co-trustees" with her two eldest children, Benjamin and Riley Keough. However, Priscilla questioned the accuracy of the will due to multiple errors, including her misspelled name and not receiving paperwork confirming the change.

In March, Lockwood filed documents to represent the interests of their twin daughters Harper and Finley amid the looming legal battle, per Us Weekly. "The minor requires the appointment of a guardian ad litem to represent her interest in the proceeding," the court document said. "There is no conflict regarding the appointment because the proposed guardian is not a beneficiary of the trust instrument at issue." Lockwood's filing was also supported by Harper and Finley, who signed consent forms granting his case. After a few weeks of silence, a judge has finally released a ruling on the matter and it looks to be in Lockwood's favor.