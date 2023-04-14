Lisa Marie Presley's Ex Michael Lockwood Wins Big In Battle Over Their Twins
Lisa Marie Presley's ex-husband Michael Lockwood achieved a significant win in his legal battle regarding his twin daughters. Back in January, Lisa Marie died at age 54 after suffering cardiac arrest. "She was the most passionate, strong and loving woman I have ever known," her mother Priscilla Presley said in a statement. Since her unexpected death, the Presley estate has been embroiled in legal battles, as Priscilla filed legal documents questioning her daughter's will. According to CNN, the "Dirty Laundry" singer made adjustments to the document in 2016, which replaced her mother and former business manager Barry Siegel as "co-trustees" with her two eldest children, Benjamin and Riley Keough. However, Priscilla questioned the accuracy of the will due to multiple errors, including her misspelled name and not receiving paperwork confirming the change.
In March, Lockwood filed documents to represent the interests of their twin daughters Harper and Finley amid the looming legal battle, per Us Weekly. "The minor requires the appointment of a guardian ad litem to represent her interest in the proceeding," the court document said. "There is no conflict regarding the appointment because the proposed guardian is not a beneficiary of the trust instrument at issue." Lockwood's filing was also supported by Harper and Finley, who signed consent forms granting his case. After a few weeks of silence, a judge has finally released a ruling on the matter and it looks to be in Lockwood's favor.
Michael Lockwood has been granted guardianship
Following weeks of legal proceedings, a Los Angeles judge ruled in favor of Michael Lockwood stepping in as guardian ad litem for his and Lisa Marie Presley's twin daughters, Harper and Finley. The request was reportedly met with zero opposition from the singer's mother, Priscilla Presley, or her eldest daughter, Riley Keough. According to People, Lookwood argued he "has a good collegial, familial relationship with all of the parties involved" before stating that his rights as guardian ad litem were "morally bound." The guitarist's lawyer also confirmed to the aforementioned publication that he's "ready, able and willing to protect their interests."
Before Lockwood's recent legal win, entertainment lawyer Richard Roth shared his perspective regarding his guardian request and even compared the situation to that of Britney Spears and her father, Jamie Spears. "Guarding over the business is really what Mr Lockwood is trying to get. This is akin to Britney Spears, and her father, who became the guardian over her," Roth explained to Entertainment Tonight. "Both the estate of Elvis and the estate of Lisa Marie would go into their hands, and he essentially wants to control the money of these girls because they are young, and because he's claiming that he's the proper one, he's the one suited to essentially take over the finances of these two young girls." While this is a win for Lockwood, the Presley estate battle is only just beginning.