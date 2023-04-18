Mark Consuelos Keeps His Chin Up After First Show As Kelly Ripa's Co-Host Falls Flat
When Ryan Seacrest announced he would be leaving "Live with Kelly and Ryan" after six years, it seemed like an obvious choice to have Kelly Ripa's husband, Mark Consuelos, host alongside her. "It's bittersweet. We have such a great relationship and friendship and working relationship. Mark is going to take over and he and I have the same kind of relationship so it's going to be an exciting last few weeks," Seacrest shared during the 2023 Oscars (via ABC). On his upcoming hosting duties, Consuelos stated, "I start the show on April 17, which is a Monday. I couldn't be more honored and excited."
Unfortunately, Consuelos and Ripa's first day as official co-hosts was not well-received by viewers. The show tweeted, "Mark Consuelos had a great first day! #KellyandMark" but many disagreed. One fan responded, "Your first show together today was horrible, painful. I turned it off." Another called Ripa out for constantly interrupting her husband and wrote, "Kelly please LET Mark finish his sentences. Otherwise, this is gonna be hard to watch every day." A fashionista complained about Consuelos' casual first-day attire. "Can Mark please dress up for the show. Jean jacket?? Jeans?? I expected better from him. What is the goal to make it look like he could care less about the show??" they replied.
Despite the bad reviews, Consuelos is remaining positive and shared his thoughts on his first day with Ripa and his future on "Live with Kelly and Mark."
Mark Consuelos feels at home co-hosting next to Kelly Ripa
Mark Consuelos is not going to let a few negative comments ruin his first day on "Live with Kelly and Mark." After his debut, he told Us Weekly, "This show today truly felt like home. I always feel at home with Kelly but [working] together this morning just felt so right." Consuelos shared that he and Ripa always felt at ease when together, adding, "I can't wait to see where we can go from here." His former "All My Children" co-star had only praises for Consuelos. "Mark did amazing! Better than I even thought. I look forward to a long TV partnership with him. He's a natural and I have a good feeling this is going to be great for a while."
Viewers weren't digging Consuelos' second day, either. "Gosh I don't know with them together, I am not a fan. Loved Ryan and all his stories, he brought another layer to the show. Kelly and Mark look uncomfortable together, it's hard to watch. Mark as a fill in cohost was fun to watch. This isn't fun to watch anymore. Need Ryan back," a viewer tweeted. "So I'm sorry but this won't work. It's like a morning reality show with a washed up couple," another mused. Still, it wasn't all negative feedback, and one fan tweeted, "I LOVE them together!! I want to know the secret to their beautiful marriage and family."