Mark Consuelos Keeps His Chin Up After First Show As Kelly Ripa's Co-Host Falls Flat

When Ryan Seacrest announced he would be leaving "Live with Kelly and Ryan" after six years, it seemed like an obvious choice to have Kelly Ripa's husband, Mark Consuelos, host alongside her. "It's bittersweet. We have such a great relationship and friendship and working relationship. Mark is going to take over and he and I have the same kind of relationship so it's going to be an exciting last few weeks," Seacrest shared during the 2023 Oscars (via ABC). On his upcoming hosting duties, Consuelos stated, "I start the show on April 17, which is a Monday. I couldn't be more honored and excited."

Unfortunately, Consuelos and Ripa's first day as official co-hosts was not well-received by viewers. The show tweeted, "Mark Consuelos had a great first day! #KellyandMark" but many disagreed. One fan responded, "Your first show together today was horrible, painful. I turned it off." Another called Ripa out for constantly interrupting her husband and wrote, "Kelly please LET Mark finish his sentences. Otherwise, this is gonna be hard to watch every day." A fashionista complained about Consuelos' casual first-day attire. "Can Mark please dress up for the show. Jean jacket?? Jeans?? I expected better from him. What is the goal to make it look like he could care less about the show??" they replied.

Despite the bad reviews, Consuelos is remaining positive and shared his thoughts on his first day with Ripa and his future on "Live with Kelly and Mark."