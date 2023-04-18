Aaron Carter's Cause Of Death Is Finally Clear
A cause of death has finally been confirmed in the case of musician Aaron Carter, several months after his tragic death. On April 18, The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office deemed that Carter suffered an accidental drowning. The report obtained by Page Six also stated drugs were in his system, which played a role in the tragic accident.
The "Aaron's Party" singer's family, friends, and fans were absolutely shaken by his unexpected death on November 5, 2022. According to the L.A. County Sherriff's Department's statement to TMZ, Carter's house sitter was the one to discover him in the bathtub at his home in Lancaster, California. When the paramedics arrived, they declared him dead at the scene.
Carter has an 11-month-old son named Prince Lyric Carter with ex-fiancée Melanie Martin, who was granted full custody of their child after his death, as reported by the Los Angeles Times. Of course, the star's role as dad makes the additional details of the autopsy even more tragic.
Aaron Carter's deadly combination: Xanax and huffing
As sadly suspected, the medical examiner confirmed that there was a mixture of drugs present in Aaron Carter's body when he died. It was initially reported that there were empty air canisters at the scene, but there was no confirmation that drug use was involved. According to the autopsy report released on April 18, the singer drowned after the effects of mixing alprazolam — which is a generic form of Xanax — and difluoroethane. Difluoroethane is one of the main compounds used to create cans of condensed air.
The presence of difluoroethane is sadly in line with Carter's past addiction issues regarding "huffing," which is the process of using the fumes from products like air canisters to become intoxicated. In 2019, the musician admitted on the medical daytime talk show, "The Doctors," that he hid his struggles from the public but was ready to get clean. In a 2022 interview with the Daily Mail just a few months before his death, Carter revealed that he was clean from marijuana and opiates, and making an effort to live a better life.