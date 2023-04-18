Aaron Carter's Cause Of Death Is Finally Clear

A cause of death has finally been confirmed in the case of musician Aaron Carter, several months after his tragic death. On April 18, The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office deemed that Carter suffered an accidental drowning. The report obtained by Page Six also stated drugs were in his system, which played a role in the tragic accident.

The "Aaron's Party" singer's family, friends, and fans were absolutely shaken by his unexpected death on November 5, 2022. According to the L.A. County Sherriff's Department's statement to TMZ, Carter's house sitter was the one to discover him in the bathtub at his home in Lancaster, California. When the paramedics arrived, they declared him dead at the scene.

Carter has an 11-month-old son named Prince Lyric Carter with ex-fiancée Melanie Martin, who was granted full custody of their child after his death, as reported by the Los Angeles Times. Of course, the star's role as dad makes the additional details of the autopsy even more tragic.