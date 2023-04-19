Malcolm McDowell's Son Bows Out Of American Idol Without A Trace
"American Idol" is no stranger to losing talent, and fans of Beckett Rex — the son of famed British actor Malcolm McDowell — are in for some disappointing news. Last year's Season 20 saw Kenedi Anderson — a 17-year-old "American Idol" front runner — abruptly drop out of the competition. "For personal reasons, I'm unable to continue on American Idol. This has been one of the hardest decisions I've ever had to make, but I know it's necessary," Kenedi shared on Instagram. "Thank you for giving me such an amazing opportunity to share my voice, chase my dreams, feel so much joy and happiness doing what I love, and make lifelong friends along the way."
To make matters worse, they're dropping like flies in Season 21. But, it's not because of any harsh judging by Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan — it's the contestants that are running hot n cold from the competition stage. Entertainment Weekly reports that the exodus started one day into Hollywood week with 25-year-old mom-of-three and fan favorite Sara Beth Liebe tearfully bowing out after admitting that the endless love for her kids at home beat out her hopes of pop stardom.
Then, just 24 hours later, Kaya Stewart's sweet dreams ended when the daughter of Eurythmics' star, Dave Stewart, was forced to leave due to sickness. "Me not performing today means I'm no longer gonna be in the competition," she announced, tearing up. "I have to leave. I'm sorry, I'm really sorry." And now, we can count Malcolm McDowell's son, Beckett Rex, as this season's third departure.
Hello, is it me you're looking for...
We'll likely never know if Beckett Rex's sudden exit involves any dark secrets like other American Idol contestants tried to hide. Per AOL, Rex mysteriously vanished from the Top 26 like a puff of smoke, leaving no trace behind. The son of "Clockwork Orange" actor Malcolm McDowell keeps schtum about his reason for quitting — likely because of a hefty NDA.
Ryan Seacrest announced on Monday that "alternate" contestant Paige Ann was returning to the stage. "Recently, one of the Top 26 decided to bow out of the competition, so we turned to the judges' first alternate and gave her the life-changing news," Seacrest announced, per Yahoo! Entertainment.
Rex confirmed he was the mystery ex-Idoler in an Instagram story on Tuesday. "I'm not going to say why I didn't decide to continue in the competition, but what I will say is that it was my choice," he wrote. "I am forever grateful to my American Idol family, and I will always look back at the experience with the utmost gratitude and fondness. Please go vote for my friends now as they continue on in the competition." Yahoo! notes the teen didn't appear in any of Season 21's episodes, despite making it to the semis. They speculate that producers cut Rex's footage after he announced he was quitting. However, they didn't scrub the redhead from the show's Top 26 video, where he can be spotted jumping around in the background with his fellow contestants.