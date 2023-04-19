Malcolm McDowell's Son Bows Out Of American Idol Without A Trace

"American Idol" is no stranger to losing talent, and fans of Beckett Rex — the son of famed British actor Malcolm McDowell — are in for some disappointing news. Last year's Season 20 saw Kenedi Anderson — a 17-year-old "American Idol" front runner — abruptly drop out of the competition. "For personal reasons, I'm unable to continue on American Idol. This has been one of the hardest decisions I've ever had to make, but I know it's necessary," Kenedi shared on Instagram. "Thank you for giving me such an amazing opportunity to share my voice, chase my dreams, feel so much joy and happiness doing what I love, and make lifelong friends along the way."

To make matters worse, they're dropping like flies in Season 21. But, it's not because of any harsh judging by Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan — it's the contestants that are running hot n cold from the competition stage. Entertainment Weekly reports that the exodus started one day into Hollywood week with 25-year-old mom-of-three and fan favorite Sara Beth Liebe tearfully bowing out after admitting that the endless love for her kids at home beat out her hopes of pop stardom.

Then, just 24 hours later, Kaya Stewart's sweet dreams ended when the daughter of Eurythmics' star, Dave Stewart, was forced to leave due to sickness. "Me not performing today means I'm no longer gonna be in the competition," she announced, tearing up. "I have to leave. I'm sorry, I'm really sorry." And now, we can count Malcolm McDowell's son, Beckett Rex, as this season's third departure.