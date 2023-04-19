Tamra Judge Outs Teddi Mellencamp's One-Night Stand With Matt Damon

Teddi Mellencamp might be a mother of three now but once upon a time, she was a wild young adult doing, well, what young adults do. The "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star who appeared in the Bravo series from Seasons 8 through 10 got married to her husband Edwin Arroyave in 2011, and while the pair has remained together ever since, they have also had their fair share of troubles.

Speaking in a March 2023 episode of her "Two Ts In a Pod" podcast, Mellencamp opened up about the struggles in her marriage, revealing that they were once close to getting a divorce. "We are at our worst absolute phase, because truthfully, for us, it was really about a power struggle," she revealed about the rough patch they experienced during her first season of "RHOBH." Previously, Mellencamp was married to filmmaker Matt Robertson for three years until their 2009 divorce, according to Radar Online.

Long before Robertson and Arroyave, however, Mellencamp was hanging around some of Hollywood's biggest stars as her BFF and fellow housewife Tamra Judge recently revealed.