Frank Ocean's Coachella Announcement Comes As No Surprise After Abysmal First Show

It's Coachella season and music's biggest fans are out in California. The annual music festival kicked off on April 14 with memorable performances by some of the music industry's finest, including Bad Bunny, Blink-182, Blackpink, and Rosalía. "Listen, I'm glad I stayed up for bad bunny's performance last night at Coachella because .. the history lesson that man gave. The best part is that he gave Panama its recognition for creating reggaeton," one fan wrote on Twitter. "Oh this black-pink performance is just. A masterpiece. That's what I have to say," another person tweeted.

But while the festival had no shortage of amazing performances, a few artists left the crowd feeling underwhelmed. Case in point, Frank Ocean. First, he mounted the stage one hour later than scheduled. Then there was the lip-syncing which he made no attempt to conceal. And finally, there was his abrupt exit from the stage. All in all, fans were not too pleased with Ocean. "Frank Ocean giving a terrible performance after a 6-year live show hiatus is very on brand of him," a Twitter user wrote.

However, Ocean's disappointing performance was not the end of his troubles at Coachella. The singer recently made a new announcement, and honestly, it's not much of a surprise.