If Denise Richards Blows Her Second Chance On RHOBH, She Deserves Bravo Banishment

Denise Richards is officially returning to Bravo, Bravo, Bravo, but let's hold the confetti. Richards totally mishandled her two-season arch on "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" Season 9 and 10. As tradition dictates, the actor's inaugural season was a much easier ride than her sophomore season. Sans Garcelle Beauvais — who is responsible for reintroducing her to the cast, per Variety — Richards fought with nearly all of her co-stars. Most of Richards' drama came at the hands of Brandi Glanville, who claimed that Richards had cheated on her husband with her.

In true villain form, Lisa Rinna made it her mission to pry what she felt was the truth about Richards' dalliance with Glanville out into the open. After Richards claimed that she'd only met with Glanville "four times in my life," Rinna replied during an episode, "Oh please. I don't buy that," resulting in weeks of feuding between them, eventually culminating into a tense Season 10 reunion. Ultimately, Richards decided not to return to the show for Season 11, effectively letting Rinna's bullying tactics win.

Amid her return, Richards should be prepared to take a fierce stand against her co-stars, who will definitely dredge up her past storylines. If Richards fails to stand on her own this time, her scenes should be left on the cutting room floor... permanently.