Drake Bell's Wife Officially Files For Divorce Following His Alarming Brief Disappearance
Drake Bell and Janet Von Schmeling's love story is coming to an end. Though the pair started dating back in 2013 and got married in 2018, it wasn't until July 2021 that the former child star confirmed the exciting news. "I have been married for almost 3 years, and we are blessed to be the parents of a wonderful son. Thank you very much to all my fans around the world for your good wishes," he revealed at the time in a statement written in Spanish. But while the couple managed to keep their relationship private, things have since begun to unravel for them.
On April 13, the Daytona Beach police department put out a release declaring Bell missing. "Officers are looking for Jared Bell, DOB 06/27/1986. He should be traveling in a 2022 grey BMW and his last known location is potentially the area of Mainland High School on 4/12/2023 just before 9 p.m. He is considered missing and endangered," the department announced in a Facebook post. Though he has since been found, his disappearance is reported to have come after an argument with Schmeling. As reported by ET, Bell had reached out to his family, threatening to attempt suicide. Consequently, the police were informed, hence the missing person alert.
His troubled days are far from over, however, as Bell is seemingly set to face another ordeal — divorce from his wife.
Drake Bell and Janet Von Schmeling have 'irreconcilable differences'
According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Drake Bell's estranged wife Janet Von Schmeling has officially filed for divorce. In her petition, Bell requested legal and physical custody of the couple's son Wyatt Bell and asked to receive spousal support from the actor. As for the reason for their divorce, Schmeling cites the infamous "irreconcilable differences." At the time of writing, Bell is yet to respond to the petition.
Schmeling's divorce filing comes in the wake of their separation as confirmed by sources back in January. "Janet is devoted to raising their son," an insider told People. "Drake and Janet are committed to maintaining a peaceful co-parenting relationship and giving their son the best life possible. The insider also hinted at the cause of separation, noting that the "Drake & Josh" star was receiving treatment for his struggles with substance abuse. "Drake needed to take time to get help and focus on his health," the source added.
Back in December 2022, Bell sparked outrage after he was spotted huffing balloons — suspected to be inhalants — in his car outside of his Los Angeles home, while his young son was in the backseat. The troubling behavior came a little over a year after he was convicted of a DUI and sentenced to two years probation as well as 200 hours of community service, per the Daily Mail.