Drake Bell's Wife Officially Files For Divorce Following His Alarming Brief Disappearance

Drake Bell and Janet Von Schmeling's love story is coming to an end. Though the pair started dating back in 2013 and got married in 2018, it wasn't until July 2021 that the former child star confirmed the exciting news. "I have been married for almost 3 years, and we are blessed to be the parents of a wonderful son. Thank you very much to all my fans around the world for your good wishes," he revealed at the time in a statement written in Spanish. But while the couple managed to keep their relationship private, things have since begun to unravel for them.

On April 13, the Daytona Beach police department put out a release declaring Bell missing. "Officers are looking for Jared Bell, DOB 06/27/1986. He should be traveling in a 2022 grey BMW and his last known location is potentially the area of Mainland High School on 4/12/2023 just before 9 p.m. He is considered missing and endangered," the department announced in a Facebook post. Though he has since been found, his disappearance is reported to have come after an argument with Schmeling. As reported by ET, Bell had reached out to his family, threatening to attempt suicide. Consequently, the police were informed, hence the missing person alert.

His troubled days are far from over, however, as Bell is seemingly set to face another ordeal — divorce from his wife.