Is Vicki Gunvalson Really Returning To RHOC?

In January 2020, Vicki Gunvalson announced her departure from "The Real Housewives of Orange County" ahead of Season 15. "I will always be the OG of the OC, but it's time to say goodbye to The Real Housewives of Orange County. It's been an incredible ride for 14 years and I want thank all of you for your support, for your love and for 'whooping it up' with me along the way," she wrote on Instagram. Gunvalson shared that she would be focusing on upcoming projects, one of them being her new podcast, "Whoop It Up With Vicki," where she would explain more about her exit.

Indeed, Gunvalson went into detail on her May 28, 2020 "Whoop It Up With Vicki" podcast episode while talking to former "The Real Housewives of New York City" star Jill Zarin. She revealed that the producers wanted her in a lesser role, or to not have her on the show at all. She chose to walk. "We got very expensive and I think they said that viewers were ready for younger blood," Gunvalson stated, referring to her BFF Tamra Judge, who was also fired after Season 14. Judge was brought back as a full cast member for "RHOC" Season 17. After Gunvalson adamantly stated that she would never return to "RHOC" as a "friend," she revealed surprising news during BravoCon 2022.