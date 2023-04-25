Is Vicki Gunvalson Really Returning To RHOC?
In January 2020, Vicki Gunvalson announced her departure from "The Real Housewives of Orange County" ahead of Season 15. "I will always be the OG of the OC, but it's time to say goodbye to The Real Housewives of Orange County. It's been an incredible ride for 14 years and I want thank all of you for your support, for your love and for 'whooping it up' with me along the way," she wrote on Instagram. Gunvalson shared that she would be focusing on upcoming projects, one of them being her new podcast, "Whoop It Up With Vicki," where she would explain more about her exit.
Indeed, Gunvalson went into detail on her May 28, 2020 "Whoop It Up With Vicki" podcast episode while talking to former "The Real Housewives of New York City" star Jill Zarin. She revealed that the producers wanted her in a lesser role, or to not have her on the show at all. She chose to walk. "We got very expensive and I think they said that viewers were ready for younger blood," Gunvalson stated, referring to her BFF Tamra Judge, who was also fired after Season 14. Judge was brought back as a full cast member for "RHOC" Season 17. After Gunvalson adamantly stated that she would never return to "RHOC" as a "friend," she revealed surprising news during BravoCon 2022.
Be prepared to see Vicki Gunvalson make some cameos for RHOC Season 17
Don't ever call Vicki Gunvalson a "friend" of "The Real Housewives of Orange County." On her demotion in Season 14, she told Entertainment Tonight, "First of all, when they told me I was going to have a reduced role, I said, 'I'm never a friend. I started this franchise. I'm never going to be a friend ... I will never come back part time. I'm either all in or all out. I'm not a part-time girl."
It seems as if Gunvalson just couldn't stay away from the show after being gone for two seasons. At BravoCon 2022, the OG confirmed rumors of her possibly returning to "RHOC" after being spotted out and about with Tamra Judge and Shannon Beador. "Just the Tres Amigas, we're having lunch. We definitely filmed a little scene. I'm going to be doing a little cameo — one or two times — that's it this season. It was good," she told E! News. Although her role will be minor for Season 17, Judge has hopes that her partner in crime will come back in a bigger capacity for future seasons.
Tamra Judge thinks Vicki Gunvalson will return as a full housewife for Season 18
When Tamra Judge was asked back as a full cast member for "The Real Housewives of Orange County" Season 17, Vicki Gunvalson had mixed feelings. "I was jealous, mad. I thought the phone would be ringing for [me]. I'm like, 'Hello, Andy [Cohen], you're not calling me!'" she told Us Weekly. Despite feeling envious of her friend, Gunvalson shared, "I'm so happy for her. She really wanted it more than me. She's good TV." As for her future in "RHOC," the Coto Insurance & Financial Services founder stated, "That's Bravo's decision, right. And then, at that time, I address it. My filming days hopefully aren't over."
Judge certainly doesn't think Gunvalson will be off the show for too long. On her podcast with Teddi Mellencamp, "Two Ts In A Pod," she read a fan question asking how much Gunvalson will be in Season 17, and if she'll return for Season 17 as a full-time housewife (via Twitter). "You guys obviously know that Vicki did film with us. I can't give anything away, and the chance of her coming full-time — I do think there's a big chance of her coming back. I don't know what capacity, I don't know if she wants to. I don't know! So you're just going to have to wait and see," Judge answered. While Gunvalson's presence in "RHOC" has been met with mixed reviews, many can't deny she brought the drama. Fans may just see her whooping it up on the show again.