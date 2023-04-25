Megyn Kelly Describes Don Lemon's Bombshell CNN Firing In One Word

On April 24, CNN announced that their longtime host, Don Lemon, would be leaving the cable news channel. "CNN and Don have parted ways. Don will forever be a part of the CNN family, and we thank him for his contributions over the past 17 years. We wish him well and will be cheering him on in his future endeavors," the network tweeted.

Apparently, Lemon was just as surprised as the viewers, and he released his own statement on Twitter. "I was informed this morning by my agent that I have been terminated by CNN. I am stunned. After 17 years at CNN I would have thought that someone in management would have had the decency to tell me directly," he shared. Lemon continued, "At no time was I ever given any indication that I would not be able to continue to do the work I have loved at the network." CNN clapped back, saying, "Don Lemon's statement about this morning's events is inaccurate. He was offered an opportunity to meet with management but instead released a statement on Twitter."

While many viewers are divided on Lemon's abrupt departure, his fellow on-air personality, Megyn Kelly, had a choice word to say about his supposed firing.