Don Lemon Blasts Cold CNN Termination (& Alludes To Bigger Network Drama) - Exclusive

Don Lemon has been fired from CNN after nearly two decades and he is not happy about it. Lemon announced the news himself through his personal Twitter account. "I was informed this morning by my agent that I have been terminated from CNN," tweeted Lemon. "I am stunned. After 17 years, would have thought that someone in management would have the decency to tell me directly. At no time was I ever given any indication that I would not be able to continue to do the work I have loved at the network." He continued, "It is clear there are some larger issues at play. With that said, I want to thank my colleagues and the many teams I have worked with for an incredible run. They are the most talented journalists in the business, and I wish them all the best."

CNN has corroborated Lemon's exit with their own statement that lacked any hint of behind-the-scenes tension. "CNN and Don have parted ways," shared the network (via The New York Times). "Don will forever be a part of the CNN family, and we thank him for his contributions over the past 17 years. We wish him well and will be cheering him on in his future endeavors." At this time, the network has supplied no concrete reason as to why Lemon has been fired. However, a recent string of negative press surrounding the accomplished news anchor has many piecing together possible reasons for CNN's decision.