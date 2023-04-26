Don Lemon Once Reportedly Complained About Working With Anderson Cooper At CNN

Don Lemon understandably has a bone to pick with his former employer, CNN, especially after he was fired publicly and abruptly. However, it turns out that he also harbored disdain for some of his colleagues, including Anderson Cooper.

On April 24, 2023, CNN announced they were severing ties with Lemon, one of the network's most popular hosts. CNN refused to provide any explanation and instead issued a statement that thanked Lemon for his work over the past two decades. "Don will forever be a part of the CNN family, and we thank him for his contributions over the past 17 years," CEO Chris Licht wrote in a staff memo. "We wish him well and will be cheering him on in his future endeavors." Lemon, for his part, blasted CNN over his termination on Twitter, writing that he was "stunned" by CNN's decision. "After 17 years at CNN I would have thought that someone in management would have had the decency to tell me directly," he claimed. "At no time was I ever given any indication that I would not be able to continue to do the work I have loved at the network." But CNN immediately fired back, declaring that he "was offered an opportunity to meet with management but instead released a statement on Twitter."

While the exact reason for Lemon's departure remains unclear, the decision can likely be traced back to his problematic behavior, as detailed in a bombshell exposé published by Variety. The revelation also highlighted his one-sided beef with Cooper as a result of his insatiable need to be the network's golden boy.