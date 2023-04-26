Sharon Osbourne Makes Powerful Decision After Plastic Surgery Crossed The Line

Fans know Sharon Osbourne for her spunky personality and sense of humor, and there's no doubt that both shine through when she talks about pretty much any topic — including plastic surgery and her medical history. In December 2022, Today reported that the outspoken star was rushed to the hospital following an "unspecific medical emergency." At the time, a rep for Osbourne revealed that the reality star fainted, requiring her to stay in the hospital for observation. TMZ added that Osbourne was shooting an episode of "Night of Terror" when she became ill. Luckily, she recovered relatively quickly. The day after the news broke, Osbourne took to Instagram to let fans know she was on the mend. "Back home and doing great! Thank you for all the [love]," she wrote in the update.

Still, the medical issue caused a lot of stress on Osbourne's loved ones, and family members grew concerned over the state of her health. "The whole Osbourne family are really worried for Sharon right now — this recent health scare has made them realize how precious life is, and how she needs to take good care of herself," a source told Express after Sharon's episode. The article also called out a few plastic surgery procedures that Sharon has had over the years, including a tummy tuck, eye lift, gastric band, and abdominoplasty — to name a few. Sharon has also been pretty vocal about altering her face and is now making a drastic decision to change her habits.