Kim Kardashian Adds Wedding Officiant To Her Many Job Titles

Chris Appleton and Lukas Gage are officially married and it's thanks to Kim Kardashian. The hairstylist and "The White Lotus" star got married in a hush-hush ceremony in Las Vegas with only six guests in attendance, including Kardashian, Page Six reported. However, according to Entertainment Tonight, the reality star had a special part in the wedding as Appleton and Gage's officiant. Singer-songwriter Shania Twain was also present and serenaded the happy couple.

Appleton shared pics of the happy moment on Instagram, including shots of him and Gage wearing matching black leather pants and furry black coats. One picture showed Kardashian standing in front of the couple as they gazed into each other's eyes. In a video clip, Shania Twain is singing "You're Still the One" while strumming a guitar. "We did it. Big thank you to @kimkardashian & @shaniatwain," Appleton wrote.

The wedding came less than two months after they got engaged. While they remained pretty private about their new status, a source told People, "Friends in their circle are definitely shocked at how quick it happened, but they're happy for them. They seem like the real deal." Another insider shared, "Chris has been looking for something real for a long time. This has moved fast but he is dazzled by Lukas." Throughout the whirlwind romance, Appleton has shared that he is "very much in love" and here's hoping for a long and happy marriage.