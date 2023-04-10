Kim Kardashian Announces Return To Acting With Exciting New Role

Given the plethora of hats Kim Kardashian wears, her acting career sometimes falls through the cracks. However, she has an upcoming role that will really test her acting chops.

Since 2008, Kardashian has appeared in multiple TV and film projects, including "Alligator Boots," "Drop Dead Diva," and "Confessions of a Marriage Counselor." In January 2023, Kardashian's fans learned that she lent her voice to the animated film, "Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie," which is due out this October. While she believes that doing reality TV is harder than acting, she once remarked that she finds acting difficult as well. "Acting is so hard, and I can't do that," shared the reality star during an episode of "My Next Guest Needs No Introduction." She continued, "But like, that's a character. So, if someone doesn't like that movie and that character, that's okay."

Well, it appears that Kardashian is continuing to push aside any reservations she may have about acting. The mom of four just announced a new role in a rather surprising project.