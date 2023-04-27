Todd Chrisley Falls Further From Grace With New Serious Allegations

Alexus Whilby and Kyle Chrisley got married in 2014, the same year "Chrisley Knows Best" premiered. Kyle and Todd Chrisley had a contentious relationship, and Kyle decided to cooperate with the Georgia Department of Revenue to offer proof of his dad's financial crimes in 2017. Whilby did as well, saying that Todd then left her a series of threatening voicemails. "You don't need protection, you need an attorney. Call your brothers and find out about that fake trust that you got that has that $100 million dollars in it because I am coming to get a part of it," Todd's allegedly heard saying in one of the recordings, according to the Daily Mail.

Whilby previously told the Daily Mail that Kyle regretted turning against his father and wanted to take back his claims about Todd's wrongdoing. "I was under pressure to do the same and when I didn't that's when he [Todd] went crazy," she said. But even before the 2017 investigation, Todd was lashing out at Whilby on Twitter. As of this writing, one racist attack from 2015 has not yet been deleted. "Bye you tired a** weave wearing ashy skinned HO," it reads, in part.

In an interview with Hollywood Life, Whilby revealed that Kyle told her that Todd didn't want them to get married because she's Black. "I endured the bullying comments for years in silence, but Karma dealt with it so that I didn't have to," she told the Daily Mail.