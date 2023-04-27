Famed Talk Show Host Jerry Springer Dead At 79

Famed television personality and talk show host Jerry Springer has sadly died at 79. The star died "peacefully" at his home in suburban Chicago, per a statement from the star's family. "Jerry's ability to connect with people was at the heart of his success in everything he tried, whether that was politics, broadcasting, or just joking with people on the street who wanted a photo or a word," the star's spokesperson and friend, Jene Galvin, said in a statement, per WLWT. "He's irreplaceable, and his loss hurts immensely, but memories of his intellect, heart, and humor will live on."

TMZ reports that sources close to the star revealed that Springer battled a "brief illness" before he died. The outlet adds that doctors diagnosed Springer with pancreatic cancer in the months before his death, and his health deteriorated quickly this week.

Springer's death comes less than one year after he officially retired from his robust career in television career. "I'm 78 and have been in front of the camera now for 40 years, plus 10 years in politics. I'm winding down," Springer told WVXU. "I want to try out retirement while I'm still healthy ... It's been a 50-year run of being such a public person. I'm looking forward to getting up in the morning and not have a busy day filled with television production and promotion." Unfortunately, Springer didn't get to enjoy his well-deserved break for as long as he'd hoped.