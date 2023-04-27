Jerry Springer Had A Controversial Political Career Before His Talk Show

If you stayed home from work or school and flipped through the channels on television, you were bound to land on the iconic chants shouting, "Jerry! Jerry! Jerry!" Jerry Springer has been cemented in daytime television history as the talk show host publicizing the wild stories of people all over the United States. But, long before he was a famous talk show host, Springer was actually heavily involved in politics.

Springer had been eyeing a political career ever since he attended Tulane University, where he graduated with a political science degree, per Britannica. After obtaining a law degree in 1968, he delved into politics by working on the presidential campaign of Robert F. Kennedy. But, Springer wanted to pursue his own career in government. In 1970, the famed talk show host ran for Cincinnati city council and won.

As years passed, the television host encouraged people to get involved in government, per The Lantern. When talking with Ohio State University students, he shared, "Our burden, our responsibility is to make sure that government exists to provide services to protect people — not just from physical violence but from economic violence, from social violence." And although Springer spoke about protecting people, his Cincinnati city council run actually ended up hurting those he was there to protect due to a shocking controversy.