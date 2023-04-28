Martha Stewart Describes Pete Davidson's Girlfriend Chase Sui Wonders In A Single Word
After Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian broke up in 2022, the internet's favorite new ship to obsess over became Davidson and Martha Stewart. Everyone was starting to realize that there's something exciting about seemingly random celebrity love matches; by the time Kardashian and Davidson called it quits, some of the surprise pairings we had all freaked out about included Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles, John Mulaney and Olivia Munn, and Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley. So why not the Queen of Thanksgiving and the King of Staten Island?
Stewart met Davidson and Kardashian at the White House Correspondent's dinner in April 2022, and she later shared her assessment of Davidson during a "Today" interview. Said the diva of domesticity, "He's an adorable guy. He's funny and nice and pleasant." She also suggested that what women find appealing about the comedian isn't his looks. "He's just a skinny, kind of homely, really nice guy," she added. When she later appeared on "The Drew Barrymore Show," Stewart revealed that she would go on a date with Davidson and said that she actually thinks it's a good thing that he's dated so many other women.
The in-demand "Saturday Night Live" star's latest ladylove is "Generation" actor Chase Sui Wonders. Stewart got to spend some time with the couple, and she revealed what she thinks of Davidson's new girlfriend.
Martha Stewart approves of Chase Sui Wonders
On Instagram, Martha Stewart revealed that Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders stopped by to visit her at her farm in Bedford, New York, not long before Easter. "I showed them around the farm and inside the winter house where the Easter Bunnies were getting ready for Sunday," she wrote. Davidson was holding a tray of eggs, so the couple potentially left with a parting gift. ET later caught up with Stewart to get her opinion about Davidson's new girlfriend, and she gushed, "[She's] lovely! Lovely." So it doesn't look like Stewart will be plotting to steal Davidson away with her secret recipe for a melt-in-your-mouth chocolate soufflé or a homemade version of a Staten Island pizza.
Davidson and Wonders met while filming "Bodies Bodies Bodies," and Davidson later cast his real-life love interest in his Peacock series "Bupkis." Stewart revealed that she'll be tuning in to watch the couple, telling ET, "I can't wait to see it."
For the record, Davidson isn't Stewart's biggest celebrity crush. In a November 2022 appearance on "The Tonight Show," she confessed that one of her favorite pastimes is browsing fan-created Instagram accounts featuring photos of an actor who doesn't seem to have much in common with the comedian. "I've been sort of fascinated with this very handsome young boy on Instagram. He's called Brad Pitt," Stewart told host Jimmy Fallon. "I just sort of melt when I look at those pictures."