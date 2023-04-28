Martha Stewart Describes Pete Davidson's Girlfriend Chase Sui Wonders In A Single Word

After Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian broke up in 2022, the internet's favorite new ship to obsess over became Davidson and Martha Stewart. Everyone was starting to realize that there's something exciting about seemingly random celebrity love matches; by the time Kardashian and Davidson called it quits, some of the surprise pairings we had all freaked out about included Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles, John Mulaney and Olivia Munn, and Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley. So why not the Queen of Thanksgiving and the King of Staten Island?

Stewart met Davidson and Kardashian at the White House Correspondent's dinner in April 2022, and she later shared her assessment of Davidson during a "Today" interview. Said the diva of domesticity, "He's an adorable guy. He's funny and nice and pleasant." She also suggested that what women find appealing about the comedian isn't his looks. "He's just a skinny, kind of homely, really nice guy," she added. When she later appeared on "The Drew Barrymore Show," Stewart revealed that she would go on a date with Davidson and said that she actually thinks it's a good thing that he's dated so many other women.

The in-demand "Saturday Night Live" star's latest ladylove is "Generation" actor Chase Sui Wonders. Stewart got to spend some time with the couple, and she revealed what she thinks of Davidson's new girlfriend.