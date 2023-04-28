You Won't See Blake Lively At The 2023 Met Gala (Her Plans Look A Lot More Like The Rest Of Us)
While filming "Gossip Girl," Blake Lively's character, Serena van der Woodsen, made the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art look like the Upper East Side's hippest place to be, so you best believe that Lively brings it every time she steps foot on the red carpet at the Met Gala. But, unfortunately for fans of Lively's truly inspired lewks, she will not be attending the event this year.
Lively, who welcomed her fourth child with husband Ryan Reynolds in February, broke the sad news to reporters at another big event in NYC — Tiffany & Co. Fifth Avenue's re-opening celebration — according to People. Thanks to this year's list of Met Gala co-chairs, per Harper's Bazaar, we know that the attendees we will see include Michaela Coel, Penelope Cruz, Roger Federer, and Dua Lipa.
In 2022, Lively and Reynolds actually co-chaired the event. The couple's biggest style star (sorry, Ry) stunned in a dramatic Versace gown that was copper and pink when she arrived. But when the massive bow around her waist was untied, the dress was totally transformed: it unfurled into a long train, boasting a Tiffany blue hue reminiscent of the Statue of Liberty's patina. "This dress is an homage to New York City," Lively explained to Vogue. So it was an apt choice for that year's theme, which was "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion." While talking to reporters about her plans for the evening of the 2023 Met Gala, Lively referenced the dazzling dress.
Blake Lively will be chilling at home
Blake Lively's 2022 Met Gala look was so memorable that a reporter complimented her on it during the Tiffany & Co. event. "Thank you, that's very sweet. I'll be wearing that on my couch on Monday," Lively joked. And now we can all say we have something in common with the fashion icon, star of "The Town," and wife of Ryan Reynolds (minus the priceless throw blanket, obvs).
Lively started walking the red carpet at the Met Gala in 2008, when she rocked a strapless, black Ralph Lauren gown with bunches of feathers and tulle on the bottom of its form-fitting skirt, per InStyle. She didn't tell reporters why she's skipping the 2023 Met Gala, but it seemed like one she wouldn't want to miss. This year's theme is "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," a tribute to the late designer who was one of Lively's biggest admirers in the fashion world. "She's a kind of American dream girl," Lagerfeld told WWD in 2011 (via Glamour). "I think she will become a great actress."
At least Lively will be at the Met Gala in spirit, and we'll be keeping our fingers crossed that the "It Ends with Us" star will decide to use social media to share some style commentary on everyone else's tributes to Lagerfeld. Oh, and if she really does put her Statue of Liberty look back on to chill on the sofa, she better snap a picture!