You Won't See Blake Lively At The 2023 Met Gala (Her Plans Look A Lot More Like The Rest Of Us)

While filming "Gossip Girl," Blake Lively's character, Serena van der Woodsen, made the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art look like the Upper East Side's hippest place to be, so you best believe that Lively brings it every time she steps foot on the red carpet at the Met Gala. But, unfortunately for fans of Lively's truly inspired lewks, she will not be attending the event this year.

Lively, who welcomed her fourth child with husband Ryan Reynolds in February, broke the sad news to reporters at another big event in NYC — Tiffany & Co. Fifth Avenue's re-opening celebration — according to People. Thanks to this year's list of Met Gala co-chairs, per Harper's Bazaar, we know that the attendees we will see include Michaela Coel, Penelope Cruz, Roger Federer, and Dua Lipa.

In 2022, Lively and Reynolds actually co-chaired the event. The couple's biggest style star (sorry, Ry) stunned in a dramatic Versace gown that was copper and pink when she arrived. But when the massive bow around her waist was untied, the dress was totally transformed: it unfurled into a long train, boasting a Tiffany blue hue reminiscent of the Statue of Liberty's patina. "This dress is an homage to New York City," Lively explained to Vogue. So it was an apt choice for that year's theme, which was "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion." While talking to reporters about her plans for the evening of the 2023 Met Gala, Lively referenced the dazzling dress.