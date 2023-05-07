Sheree Whitfield's New Man Martell Holt Faces Shady Accusations From RHOA Co-Stars

At the Season 15 screening for "The Real Housewives of Atlanta," Sheree Whitfield defended Martell Holt in a confessional. She said, "Despite what you see on TV, he's never shown me anything but respect, and I'm really happy that I didn't give up on love, that I left the door open." When a producer asked her if she's in love, Whitfield responded, "I didn't say that."

Later on in the episode, Whitfield's co-stars dropped some alarming details about Holt's behavior. Kandi Burruss told Kenya Moore and Monyetta Shaw-Carter, "The streets say he's been kickin' it with some chicks in Atlanta." Moore chimed in, "It's a little awkward because he did lightweight try to talk to me. [...] via Instagram." It's worth noting that the two never dated, and she didn't even accept his Instagram DM until this scene. In a subsequent moment at Sanya Richards-Ross' party, Burruss told her co-stars that Holt has been hitting it off with someone else in Atlanta.

Meanwhile, there's one woman linked to Holt who isn't fazed by Whitfield's relationship. Yup, Melody Shari isn't expending much energy towards her ex-husband's blossoming romance. In an appearance on Carlos King's Reality with the King podcast (via HipHollywood), Shari described her immediate reaction to the news. She said, "I don't remember where I was. It came across my timeline. I don't remember where I was. I guess it wasn't that important like it's no staple in my mind."