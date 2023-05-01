The Tragic Death Of Gordon Lightfoot

Canadian legend Gordon Lightfoot has died at age 84, Variety reported May 1. According to the star's Facebook page, he died at a Toronto hospital, though no additional information about his death was made available. The singer was born in Orillia, Ontario, according to USA Today. Lightfoot moved to Toronto, where he kicked off his career by square dancing on the Canadian TV show "Country Hoedown."

Lightfoot told the outlet, "I got myself a payday that lasted two and a half years but I was not a dancer," though he knew he could sing. And sing he did. Lightfoot combined soulful lyrics with folk-song sounds of Lightfoot's adept guitar playing. Lightfoot was one of the icons of the 1970s, according to Rolling Stone, linking him to other greats like Bob Dylan and Joni Mitchell. In fact, Elvis Presley covered Lightfoot's iconic song "Early Morning Rain," per USA Today. "I wasn't even aware he had done the song," Lightfoot said of the experience, adding that he almost got into a car crash from surprise and joy when he heard Presley's rendition.

While Lightfoot was a hit for decades, the late singer had tough moments in his career, too.