Why Jamie Foxx's Daughter Corinne Wanted To Distance Herself From Her Father's Fame

Being a Hollywood A-lister's relative can be challenging, especially if you share the same last name. Some love being part of an entertainment dynasty, like the Baldwins, Arquettes, and Barrymores. Others? Not so much. Take Jamie Foxx's daughter, Corinne; she even considered changing her last name once to distance herself from her father's fame.

Corinne's relationship with her dad is super close. And no doubt having a famous father has pros, like never having to wait for a table at Nobu. And not to take away from her ability and drive, it's also likely helped advance her advocacy work. Corinne's been vocal about her battle with stage 4 endometriosis and the difficulties of obtaining a diagnosis, especially for minority groups. "It was really a terrifying process and a frustrating process," she told Today. "There's a lot of medical gaslighting that goes into this journey. I think women of color, especially, are often silenced or not believed when they come in with symptoms."

The serious medical condition Corinne lives with led to her becoming an ambassador for the Endometriosis Foundation of America and Sollis Health. She even partnered with the latter to front their "Warriors" campaign. The awareness drive aims to draw attention to the plight of those living with chronic and invisible medical conditions and to urge sufferers to seek treatment, per Sollis Health. So, given all the pros that accompany having a celebrity parent, why did Jamie Foxx's daughter Corinne want to distance herself from her father's fame?