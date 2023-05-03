Why Jamie Foxx's Daughter Corinne Wanted To Distance Herself From Her Father's Fame
Being a Hollywood A-lister's relative can be challenging, especially if you share the same last name. Some love being part of an entertainment dynasty, like the Baldwins, Arquettes, and Barrymores. Others? Not so much. Take Jamie Foxx's daughter, Corinne; she even considered changing her last name once to distance herself from her father's fame.
Corinne's relationship with her dad is super close. And no doubt having a famous father has pros, like never having to wait for a table at Nobu. And not to take away from her ability and drive, it's also likely helped advance her advocacy work. Corinne's been vocal about her battle with stage 4 endometriosis and the difficulties of obtaining a diagnosis, especially for minority groups. "It was really a terrifying process and a frustrating process," she told Today. "There's a lot of medical gaslighting that goes into this journey. I think women of color, especially, are often silenced or not believed when they come in with symptoms."
The serious medical condition Corinne lives with led to her becoming an ambassador for the Endometriosis Foundation of America and Sollis Health. She even partnered with the latter to front their "Warriors" campaign. The awareness drive aims to draw attention to the plight of those living with chronic and invisible medical conditions and to urge sufferers to seek treatment, per Sollis Health. So, given all the pros that accompany having a celebrity parent, why did Jamie Foxx's daughter Corinne want to distance herself from her father's fame?
Coattails and name change confusion
There was one primary motivator for Jamie Foxx's daughter Corinne Foxx wanting to distance herself from her father's fame. "I had a lot of people telling me, 'You don't have to go to college. You can just go straight into the entertainment world. Doors will open for you," she told Togethxr's "More Than a Name." But Corinne attended USC rather than "ride on [her] dad's coattails."
"I did consider, honestly, changing my last name," she admitted. "But as I've gotten older, I've one, made peace with people are gonna think things about me that I have no control of. And two: I'm proud of my dad, and I'm proud of who he is, and I'm proud of the work he's done, and I'm proud of just the person that he is," Corinne said, explaining she's used her name to "lead [people] to things that are enriching and enlightening."
Meanwhile, many are convinced Corinne has changed her name — to Foxx, not from it. Per Distractify, a Wikipedia error started the rumors. The online encyclopedia that's curated by volunteers claimed she was born "Corinne Marie Bishop" and later switched to her famous father's name. Corinne debunked the rumor on TikTok. She explained her dad's birth name was Bishop, but he'd legally changed it to Foxx by the time she was born, and that's the name listed on her birth certificate. However, Wikipedia refused to change the error. Thankfully, one of Corinne's followers saved the day by successfully submitting an edit request.
Turning embarrassment into entertainment
Jamie Foxx's daughter Corinne Foxx no longer distances herself from her father's fame — she embraces it. In 2021, she executive produced "Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!" In the Netflix comedy, Jamie played an often mortified teenager's geeky-but-kinda-cool dad. The show was loosely based on his and Corinne's experiences. And he's still embarrassing her years later. Corinne told Jimmy Kimmel that she couldn't watch any interviews with her dad because they make her cringe. "He's so over the top," she said. "He's really embarrassing, and he's always like that; he's never off, like even at home, he's always on."
Meanwhile, concern has grown for Jamie amid his hospitalization three weeks after suffering "a medical complication." TMZ reported that the actor was rushed to the ER during "Back in Action" filming in Atlanta, Georgia. A source later told the site, "He's communicating now, and that's good news," indicating he had previously lost the ability. "Jamie suffered a serious medical episode and needed immediate attention," a source told the Mirror. "It was touch and go for days with him, and he had to be revived — he is very lucky to be alive."
Corinne broke the news of Jamie's medical ordeal on behalf of the family. "We wanted to share that my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday," she posted to Instagram on April 12. "Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery."