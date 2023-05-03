Kevin Costner's Yellowstone Exit Seems Imminent Amid Divorce News

After months of speculation about Kevin Costner reprising his role as John Dutton in "Yellowstone," Entertainment Tonight shared that the actor won't be returning for Season 6. Sources revealed that the cast and crew have not yet resumed filming in Montana and no instructions have been given about Season 5's remaining episodes. The first half of Season 5 ended in January, but with Costner leaving, it's unclear whether the second half will even begin production. "Yellowstone" actor Lainey Wilson is still waiting to hear from the showrunners. "Like, just tell me when, man. Yeah, I have no clue what's going on ... I'm waiting on that phone call," she told Entertainment Tonight.

The cast of "Yellowstone" was set to appear at the Paleyfest TV festival in Los Angeles, but much to fans' disappointment, they were no-shows. Amid backlash from fans that spent over $100 on tickets, actor Kelly Reilly, who plays Beth Dutton on the show, revealed on Instagram, "I was filming in the UK at the time, and let them know in January I wouldn't be able to attend. I was sorry to hear my name was still on the list of attendees, as it is unfair to our fans."

While it's unclear where Season 5 of "Yellowstone" is headed, Paramount Plus President and CEO Chris McCarthy confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that Matthew McConaughey is set to star in the "Yellowstone" spinoff.