Aaron Carter's Mom Jane Schneck Arrested After Bizarre Altercation

The Carter family received more unfortunate news as Jane Schneck, mother of the late pop star Aaron Carter, was arrested following a strange altercation.

After dedicating his early years to pumping out pop hits, Carter tragically died on November 5, 2022, at the age of 34. TMZ revealed that the "I Want Candy" singer was found in a bathtub at his home. Initially, law enforcement denied that no foul play was involved. In April, Carter's autopsy was made public, confirming their judgment. According to Variety, the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner concluded that Carter drowned after ingesting generic Xanax and difluoroethane, a chemical component of aerosol cans.

This countered what Carter's mother, Jane Schneck spoke about at the start of the year. Carter's mom was suspicious of his death and implied that someone had murdered him — possibly because of his history of substance abuse. TMZ reported that just over one month prior to his death, Carter's fans sent police to his house amid building worry that the singer was using substances while on Instagram Live. Ultimately, officers didn't find anything concerning upon arrival. And while the autopsy has confirmed that Carter was not murdered, it's likely done little to console the mother's suffering. Unfortunately, Schneck has even more problems on her plate now that she's been arrested — for a rather peculiar reason.