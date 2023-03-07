Aaron Carter's Mom Isn't The Only One Who Finds His Death Suspicious

Aaron Carter's tragic death was announced on November 5, sending his legions of fans into mourning. According to TMZ, the 34-year-old was discovered in a bathtub full of water, leaving many to conclude that he had drowned. Local officials ruled out the possibility of foul play or suicide.

Unfortunately, the former singer had an extensive history of substance use and mental health issues, for which he had undergone various treatments and rehabilitation programs. On November 7, TMZ posted an update, stating that there were several cans of compressed air, in addiction to prescription pills on Aaron's property at the time of his death. And while Aaron's official cause of death has yet to be revealed, it's been suggested that Aaron's history of substance use could've been a contributing factor to his drowning.

Aaron's family rejects this theory. In January 2023, Carter's mom and fiancée denounced the drowning narrative to TMZ, claiming that the coroner's report listed an absence in Carter's lungs. Instead, they placed the blame on a potential drug deal gone wrong. Recently, Carter's mom doubled down on her stance and urged officials to reclassify his death. "Still trying to get a real investigation for the death of my son Aaron Carter," wrote Jane on Facebook (via Yahoo!), adding, "[The coroner] never investigated it as a possible crime scene because of his addiction past." However, Aaron's family aren't the only ones in his life who question the official story of his death.