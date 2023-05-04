Maria Menounos Opens Up About Private Cancer Diagnosis Amid Surrogate Pregnancy

Maria Menounos has had quite a health journey. The former E! News correspondent has been candid about all of the struggles that she has faced, including her cancer diagnosis while expecting a baby via surrogate. But cancer has not been the only thing that the star has dealt with. In 2017, the star revealed to People that doctors diagnosed her with a brain tumor. To make matters even worse, she was caring for her mother, who had stage 4 brain cancer. The journalist revealed that a few symptoms clued her in that something may be wrong. "I'd been getting lightheaded on set and having headaches," she shared. "My speech had gotten slurred, and I was having difficulty reading the teleprompter."

After experiencing symptoms, Menounos made a doctor's appointment, where she was scheduled for an MRI. There, she discovered the devastating news — a tumor the size of a golf ball. "I didn't cry. I actually laughed. It's so surreal and crazy and unbelievable that my mom has a brain tumor—and now I have one too?" she recalled. According to Brain & Life, Menounos also spoke about the diagnosis on her self-titled radio show, "Conversations with Maria Menounos." She told listeners that when she and her husband told her parents they needed to tell them something, they thought she was pregnant. "Then we had to tell them I wasn't pregnant," she recalled. "It was awful.

Now, as she actually awaits the arrival of her first baby, she received another devastating diagnosis.