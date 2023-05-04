New Footage Of North West On Met Gala Curbside Has Kim Kardashian Facing Heat
In the wake of fashion's biggest night, Kim Kardashian is facing criticism over her parenting skills. The reality star, who has now attended the Met Gala a total of 10 times, dazzled in a pearl-covered outfit, accentuating her famous hourglass figure. According to People, the haute-couture design was achieved with over 50,000 pearls put to use. Given Karl Lagerfeld's love for pearls, there was no telling what Kardashian's inspiration for the dress was. "I wanted pearls. I thought, 'What is more Karl?' You know, the iconic Chanel pearls is what I always thought of. So we wanted to just be dripping in pearls," she explained to Vogue on the red carpet. Unsurprisingly, the Skims founder has since been voted by many as one of the best-dressed at the event.
Kardashian also opened up about the activities leading up to her Met Gala appearance, revealing that she got dressed with her nine-year-old daughter North West watching. "My daughter was in the room with me. She's actually in the car watching us all walk up the red carpet." Prior to Kardashian's arrival at the event, the mother-daughter duo was spotted leaving the Ritz Carlton for the ride to the Met, with West sporting a vintage Chanel jacket and a pair of baggy jeans. An adorable mother-daughter moment no doubt, except now the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star is under attack for seemingly abandoning her daughter for the Met Gala.
Fans are accusing Kim of neglecting North
She might have been on fashion duty on Monday, but Kim Kardashian wasn't exactly on mommy duty. In a recently released TikTok video, North West can be seen on the curbside of the building where the Met Gala was held. In the clip, the nine-year-old stood alone, holding her purse while nervously smiling at spectators. Standing only a few meters away from their car, West could possibly have been in the care of an older adult who was not captured in the video.
Nonetheless, many were not having it and soon took to the internet with criticism for Kardashian. "Poor North West, this broke my heart. A little 9-year-old girl left on the curb with strangers by her selfish, narcissistic, exploitative mother," one Twitter user wrote. "I'm gonna pray this is not true... and if it is... then them people are more garbage than I even thought," a second person tweeted. In addition to these reactions, many other fans have also called Kardashian out for taking West to the event in the first place.
And if you were wondering why the nine-year-old could not just have walked the red carpet alongside her famous mom and aunties, the Met Gala announced back in 2018 that it was placing an age restriction on the event. "It's not an appropriate event for people under 18," organizers told The Hollywood Reporter at the time.