New Footage Of North West On Met Gala Curbside Has Kim Kardashian Facing Heat

In the wake of fashion's biggest night, Kim Kardashian is facing criticism over her parenting skills. The reality star, who has now attended the Met Gala a total of 10 times, dazzled in a pearl-covered outfit, accentuating her famous hourglass figure. According to People, the haute-couture design was achieved with over 50,000 pearls put to use. Given Karl Lagerfeld's love for pearls, there was no telling what Kardashian's inspiration for the dress was. "I wanted pearls. I thought, 'What is more Karl?' You know, the iconic Chanel pearls is what I always thought of. So we wanted to just be dripping in pearls," she explained to Vogue on the red carpet. Unsurprisingly, the Skims founder has since been voted by many as one of the best-dressed at the event.

Kardashian also opened up about the activities leading up to her Met Gala appearance, revealing that she got dressed with her nine-year-old daughter North West watching. "My daughter was in the room with me. She's actually in the car watching us all walk up the red carpet." Prior to Kardashian's arrival at the event, the mother-daughter duo was spotted leaving the Ritz Carlton for the ride to the Met, with West sporting a vintage Chanel jacket and a pair of baggy jeans. An adorable mother-daughter moment no doubt, except now the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star is under attack for seemingly abandoning her daughter for the Met Gala.