Ed Sheeran Comes Out Victorious In Copyright Trial (But He's Not Celebrating)

Everything turned out "Perfect" for Ed Sheeran in his looming copyright infringement trial, or at least for the most part. However, despite winning the case, the musician is not basking in his glory. In fact, throughout the entire trial, Sheeran has been frustrated by the claims that he copied a Marvin Gaye classic.

According to Vulture, the case was first brought to the public eye in 2017 when the co-writer and composer of Gaye's hit song, "Let's Get It On" accused Sheeran of copying the "heart" of the track on his own song, "Thinking Out Loud." The suit alleged that Sheeran imitated recognizable melodies and rhythms of Gaye's classic track. From the moment the lawsuit was filed, the Grammy-winning musician denied that he mimicked the R&B song. With the trial eventually occurring in 2023, Sheeran remained adamant that he was innocent. Per The New York Post, the musician even took the stand and boldly said, "If I had done what you are accusing me of doing, I would be quite an idiot to stand on a stage in front of 20,000 people and do that."

With Sheeran's testimony and his legal team's work, the jury sided with the "Shape of You" singer on May 4 and found him not liable of copyright infringement. While this was a great win for the musician, he was more frustrated than happy because the trial prevented him from being with his family during a time of loss.