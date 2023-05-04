Ed Sheeran Comes Out Victorious In Copyright Trial (But He's Not Celebrating)
Everything turned out "Perfect" for Ed Sheeran in his looming copyright infringement trial, or at least for the most part. However, despite winning the case, the musician is not basking in his glory. In fact, throughout the entire trial, Sheeran has been frustrated by the claims that he copied a Marvin Gaye classic.
According to Vulture, the case was first brought to the public eye in 2017 when the co-writer and composer of Gaye's hit song, "Let's Get It On" accused Sheeran of copying the "heart" of the track on his own song, "Thinking Out Loud." The suit alleged that Sheeran imitated recognizable melodies and rhythms of Gaye's classic track. From the moment the lawsuit was filed, the Grammy-winning musician denied that he mimicked the R&B song. With the trial eventually occurring in 2023, Sheeran remained adamant that he was innocent. Per The New York Post, the musician even took the stand and boldly said, "If I had done what you are accusing me of doing, I would be quite an idiot to stand on a stage in front of 20,000 people and do that."
With Sheeran's testimony and his legal team's work, the jury sided with the "Shape of You" singer on May 4 and found him not liable of copyright infringement. While this was a great win for the musician, he was more frustrated than happy because the trial prevented him from being with his family during a time of loss.
Ed Sheeran missed his grandmother's funeral due to trial
Although the copyright infringement trial went in favor of Ed Sheeran, the artist did not feel like celebrating. Earlier this week, the musician spoke with Gayle King about the upcoming events in his life, which were being tarnished by the trial, per People. "I've got the documentary coming out tomorrow, I've got the album coming out on Friday," the singer shared. "I start my tour on Saturday, my grandmother's funeral's tomorrow, [and] I'm still in this court case." Unfortunately, because the musician was in court for the majority of the trial, he missed out on his grandmother's service, per ABC News.
Sheeran was devastated at the fact that he had to miss such an important family event. After the jury's decision, the "Thinking Out Loud" singer shared his thoughts about his time being taken away following the jury's decision. "Having to be in New York for this trial has meant that I have missed being with my family at my grandmother's funeral in Ireland and I will never get that time back," he revealed. Frustration was evident in Sheeran's speech as he continued to share how this trial has taken "a significant toll" on him and those closest to him.
Although it was clear that Sheeran was heartbroken by his absence at his grandmother's funeral, he ultimately hopes that a case like this never has to happen to any other songwriters again.