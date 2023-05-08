Derek Jeter And Wife Hannah Welcome Their First Son (& Yankees Fans Are Celebrating)

Derek Jeter and his wife Hannah Davis Jeter have welcomed another baby into the world. The couple announced the May 5 birth of their fourth child — and first son — Kaius Green Jeter. "Welcome to the world lil man!!!" the former New York Yankees captain captioned a text-only Instagram post that featured the baby's name and birth day. The Jeters are already parents to three daughters, Bella, Story, and River. Derek and Hannah didn't announce that they were expanding their family, but they're already in the process of adjusting to being a family of six. In fact, Derek has updated his Instagram bio to reflect the latest Jeter family news: "Sleep-deprived father of four," it reads.

Prior to welcoming his first son, Derek had gotten very used to being a girl dad. "The mornings are early. Getting them up, they're not in school right now, but dropping them off at school, picking them up. Tennis lessons, ballet lessons, you know. I'm getting my nails painted and makeup on my face, dresses. So there's a whole other side to me," he told "Extra" back in July. Derek hasn't said much about baby Kaius, but Yankees fans have expressed their feelings on the baseball great passing on his genes.