The Worst Dressed Celebs At King Charles' Coronation Concert
King Charles III's coronation concert was full of stars who should fire their stylists!
King Charles III's coronation was, by all accounts, a success. According to CNN, the historic event, which saw King Charles III and his wife Queen Camilla officially crowned, attracted over 20 million viewers from Britain alone. U.S. streaming numbers have yet to be released, but plenty of Americans tuned in. Social media was also full of royal-related hashtags about the event. Of course, given the royal family's divisive nature, tweets spanned both sides of the aisle. Some people felt protective of King Charles III and the royal family, while some were super salty that Meghan Markle didn't accompany Prince Harry to the event. Of course, many were happy that Markle wasn't in attendance.
The next day, Charles III's coronation concert kicked off. After months of speculation about which celebrities would publicly support Charles III's ascension to the throne, Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, Nicole Scherzinger (and several more) came through in a clutch. What's more interesting, of course, is what these celebrities wore to the positively posh event. While the coronation was a formal affair, the coronation concert was way more lax, allowing attendees to take a few fashion risks. Unfortunately, some of the attendees took things too far in the fashion department.
Calum Scott
Singer Calum Scott performed on stage with Take That as their special guest, according to iNews. And while Scott later revealed to ITV that he "bawled my eyes out backstage and just cried" after the momentous occasion, it's us who should be crying — of boredom. Scott's coronation concert look, which consisted of a white button-down and black suit jacket with a embroidered collar, definitely wasn't anything special. Admittedly, it's difficult to find the balance between fashion forward and over-the-top, but Scott didn't land anywhere near either. Overall, it didn't seem like he put much effort into his look.
Paloma Faith
English singer Paloma Faith also performed at King Charles III's coronation. The singer delivered up fierce vocals while performing her 2018 hit, "Lullaby." Unfortunately, her dress was just as loud. Faith wore a hot pink dress, accented by exaggerated sleeves and an unflattering rippled hemline. She completed the look with black heels and a hat. According to WWD, Faith's dress was made by Roksanda. Underneath, Faith wore what appears to be black gloves, but are actually apart of a black body suit. And while her confidence should be applauded, there's just...so much wrong here. Performing at a coronation concert is an opportunity that doesn't often come around, so we get her desire to want to make a killer fashion. However, Faith missed the mark.
Lionel Richie
Lionel Richie moved effortlessly as he performed "All Night Long" and "Easy as Sunday Morning" in front of the excited crowd (royals included). Richie also managed to film a promotional insert for "American Idol" along with the newly-appointed monarch, his queen, and Katy Perry. Richie's outfit, however, left much to be desired. Richie's look consisted of a black silk shirt, glimmering black pants and a bedazzled white satin jacket with a tail. Even so, the form wasn't the most unflattering part. The contrast between the shirt and jacket was super distracting, especially as he danced around on stage. According to WWD, Richie's longtime stylist is Dave Thomas, who also dressed him in an understated black look for the coronation, which would've definitely worked better for the concert.
Nicole Scherzinger
Nicole Scherzinger definitely delivered one of the best performances of the night with her moving take on "Reflection" from 1998's "Mulan." Her stage look, which consisted of a floor-length ocean blue gown with a sweetheart neckline, was also a definite winner. Honestly, all of Scherzinger's possible performance looks, which she flaunted on Instagram before taking the stage, were fitting of the royal occasion. That's why the thin-strapped black mini-dress with a high split she wore on the red carpet was so disappointing. Of course, it's not that Scherzinger didn't look amazing — she always does, of course — but it just seemed a little too casual for such an historic moment. This look would've better suited an awards show red carpet or an after-party. Her dewy makeup and high pony definitely made a statement, however.
Katy Perry
Katy Perry was easily the main musical act of the evening. The spirited singer performed hits from her catalog, including "Firework" and "Roar," which proved to be winners among the crowd. Her dress, however, wasn't worthy of her shining moment. In fact, her gold ballroom gown almost stole her shining moment. While we're definitely used to Perry rocking some zany looks on stage, it appears that she attempted to tone things down for the royal event, as far as the cut and style of the dress. However, the golden gown, which Perry revealed on Instagram was made by Vivienne Westwood, looked a little cheap underneath the harsh lights. Therefore, it was definitely a sore spot amid an otherwise stellar performance.