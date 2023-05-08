The Worst Dressed Celebs At King Charles' Coronation Concert

King Charles III's coronation concert was full of stars who should fire their stylists!

King Charles III's coronation was, by all accounts, a success. According to CNN, the historic event, which saw King Charles III and his wife Queen Camilla officially crowned, attracted over 20 million viewers from Britain alone. U.S. streaming numbers have yet to be released, but plenty of Americans tuned in. Social media was also full of royal-related hashtags about the event. Of course, given the royal family's divisive nature, tweets spanned both sides of the aisle. Some people felt protective of King Charles III and the royal family, while some were super salty that Meghan Markle didn't accompany Prince Harry to the event. Of course, many were happy that Markle wasn't in attendance.

The next day, Charles III's coronation concert kicked off. After months of speculation about which celebrities would publicly support Charles III's ascension to the throne, Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, Nicole Scherzinger (and several more) came through in a clutch. What's more interesting, of course, is what these celebrities wore to the positively posh event. While the coronation was a formal affair, the coronation concert was way more lax, allowing attendees to take a few fashion risks. Unfortunately, some of the attendees took things too far in the fashion department.