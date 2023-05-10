We Now Know Kellie Pickler's Husband Kyle Jacob's Official Cause Of Death
Nearly three months after his passing, the cause of Kyle Jacobs' death is finally clear.
On February 24, 2023, it was reported that Jacobs was found dead in his home in Nashville. Per Variety, the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department shared in a statement that Jacobs was found "deceased from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in an upstairs bedroom/office" and that the authorities are leaning towards "apparent suicide" as the cause for his death. They also added that his wife, singer Kellie Pickler, "reported that she awoke a short time earlier, did not see her husband and began looking for him." She and her assistant couldn't access his office, leading them to call 911.
Pickler didn't issue any statement regarding Jacobs' death, but sources close to the "American Idol" alum told Radar she was in a "state of shock." They said that the singer was "in anguish" and that currently, "she is wrestling with a lot of emotions and trying to understand what has happened." Pickler can now gain some clarity about her husband's death, as the results of his autopsy have been released.
Kyle Jacobs died by suicide
Autopsy results for the death of Kyle Jacobs confirmed the initial reports that he died by suicide. According to documents obtained by Taste of Country, the late songwriter died of an "intraoral shotgun wound."
While his toxicology report showed no traces of drugs in his system, he was found to have dealt with multiple health complications before his death. "Adult white male with a history of pseudoseizures, gastrointestinal bleeding, elevated liver enzymes, and chronic alcohol use suffered a self-inflicted shotgun wound," the autopsy read.
Jacobs had an illustrious career in country music before his death, and his last social media post was to celebrate his involvement in Lee Brice's album, which had gone platinum. "Platinum?! SWEEEET!!!" he wrote. "Deeply honored to be a creative part of it." His friends in the industry paid tribute to the songwriter, with Ruston Kelly tweeting, "I love you forever Kyle Jacobs. Your heart was bigger than everything and thats how we'll remember you always." Clint Black also shared a tribute: "Kyle Jacobs was a bright spot on this earth and will be missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with Kellie and the rest of his family."
If you or anyone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing 988 or by calling 1-800-273-TALK (8255).