We Now Know Kellie Pickler's Husband Kyle Jacob's Official Cause Of Death

Nearly three months after his passing, the cause of Kyle Jacobs' death is finally clear.

On February 24, 2023, it was reported that Jacobs was found dead in his home in Nashville. Per Variety, the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department shared in a statement that Jacobs was found "deceased from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in an upstairs bedroom/office" and that the authorities are leaning towards "apparent suicide" as the cause for his death. They also added that his wife, singer Kellie Pickler, "reported that she awoke a short time earlier, did not see her husband and began looking for him." She and her assistant couldn't access his office, leading them to call 911.

Pickler didn't issue any statement regarding Jacobs' death, but sources close to the "American Idol" alum told Radar she was in a "state of shock." They said that the singer was "in anguish" and that currently, "she is wrestling with a lot of emotions and trying to understand what has happened." Pickler can now gain some clarity about her husband's death, as the results of his autopsy have been released.