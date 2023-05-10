Chase Sui Wonders Offers Rare Insight Into 'Sacred' Pete Davidson Romance

Chase Sui Wonders is opening up about her relationship with Pete Davidson. Davidson's dating history includes seeing celebs like Ariana Grande, Kate Beckinsale and Kim Kardashian, as reported by Page Six. More recently, the "Saturday Night Live" alum had a romance with Emily Ratajkowski that lasted for about two months and had concluded by December 2022 (via People). Wonders and Davidson first became close while acting together for the film "Bodies Bodies Bodies." In January 2023, a source chatted to Us Weekly about Wonders and Davidson's relationship as rumors had emerged that the two were dating one another.

"Pete and Chase had insane chemistry on set. As well as when the cameras weren't rolling," the source said. They added that Wonders and Davidson are "absolutely in some kind of relationship but aren't open about it yet." Though he hasn't spoken about this love connection publicly, Davidson praised Wonders in an April 2023 red carpet interview with Entertainment Tonight. "I mean, she's the best. She's the best actress," Davidson said of working with Wonders. "She's gonna crush. She's got a lot of cool stuff going so... I had a blast." Now, Wonders is revealing details about her and Davidson's romance.