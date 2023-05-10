Chase Sui Wonders Offers Rare Insight Into 'Sacred' Pete Davidson Romance
Chase Sui Wonders is opening up about her relationship with Pete Davidson. Davidson's dating history includes seeing celebs like Ariana Grande, Kate Beckinsale and Kim Kardashian, as reported by Page Six. More recently, the "Saturday Night Live" alum had a romance with Emily Ratajkowski that lasted for about two months and had concluded by December 2022 (via People). Wonders and Davidson first became close while acting together for the film "Bodies Bodies Bodies." In January 2023, a source chatted to Us Weekly about Wonders and Davidson's relationship as rumors had emerged that the two were dating one another.
"Pete and Chase had insane chemistry on set. As well as when the cameras weren't rolling," the source said. They added that Wonders and Davidson are "absolutely in some kind of relationship but aren't open about it yet." Though he hasn't spoken about this love connection publicly, Davidson praised Wonders in an April 2023 red carpet interview with Entertainment Tonight. "I mean, she's the best. She's the best actress," Davidson said of working with Wonders. "She's gonna crush. She's got a lot of cool stuff going so... I had a blast." Now, Wonders is revealing details about her and Davidson's romance.
Chase Sui Wonders and Pete Davidson 'talk about everything'
Chase Sui Wonders and Pete Davidson share a special relationship. During a May interview with Nylon, Wonders discussed how she and Davidson are quite communicative in their union. "We talk about everything, and we are very open with each other about everything, and it feels like what's happening in our relationship is very sacred," Wonders said. The performer went on to address the major media attention she and Davidson have received as a result of their romance. "The first initial shock was super disorienting, but after that it just becomes ... it's like a video game," Wonders said. "It feels like another weird player came into the video game. I feel like I'm still on my own path. My life hasn't changed that much."
This comes after Wonders and Davidson were seen together alongside Martha Stewart in a recent photo. Stewart shared the image via Instagram and stated that she gave the love birds an inside look into her farm and house, then called the actors a "Very cute couple !!!!" In addition, Wonders and Davidson were previously pictured during their joint outing at the Daytona 500 in February 2023, TMZ reported. As their love continues to bloom, Wonders and Davidson have acted together again. Their latest collaboration is "Bupkis," a semi-autobiographical comedy show based on Davidson's life in which they portray ex-partners, per PopSugar.