Nick Cannon Compares Failed Mariah Carey Marriage To 'Trump And Putin' Dynamic (Yikes)

Actor and rapper turned television host Nick Cannon may have twelve kids (and counting?) but make no mistake — he's only been married once. As you may recall, Cannon tied the knot to famous singer and songwriter Mariah Carey on April 30, 2008, during an intimate ceremony at Carey's private residence in the Bahamas. "It feels amazing. My cheeks hurt from smiling so hard. I've been smiling for days," Cannon later told People when asked how it felt to be married. "In our minds, it was a love-at-first-sight thing. Since we've been together, we've been inseparable," he said about the whirlwind courtship and their decision to get married after only a few weeks of dating.

Sadly, however, the union wouldn't go the distance. By 2014, Cannon and Carey's marriage was over. Still, Cannon was adamant during a December 2014 "Good Morning America" appearance that he and Carey would "always be family." He added, "We're there for our children, making them the number one priority and understanding they're loved."

Alas, it appears it hasn't been all rainbows and butterflies between Cannon and the "We Belong Together" crooner. In fact, during a recent interview, Cannon compared his former marriage to that of a dynamic between former president Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin, the Russian president responsible for the invasion of Ukraine. YIKES.