Rihanna And A$AP Rocky's Son's Name Follows A Unique Family Tradition

As is becoming customary for A-listers who welcome babies, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have finally disclosed their son's name to the public — a year after he was born. According to Rihanna's dad, Ronald Fenty, the happy couple took their time settling on the perfect name. In February, Ronald told Page Six that his daughter had gone through ""a few names" for her son, adding that he wasn't allowed to share the moniker they'd landed on.

This is nothing new in Hollywood. Khloé Kardashian kept her baby's name a secret for nine months after his birth, and her half-sister Kylie Jenner infamously flip-flopped on her son's name. First, he was Wolf, then he was Aire (pronounced "Air" in case you were wondering). With the KarJenners being uncharacteristically private about their sons, RiRi must have taken notes, because the superstar is a full-on tiger mama when it comes to protecting her baby boy. In February, the singer told British Vogue how she'd called out the paps for trying to get a picture of him. "Throw me to the wolves. Do what you want with me. But he doesn't have a say in any of this," she said. "We've been protecting him thus far and you don't have any consent to be posting photos or selling photos of my child, a minor."

Given this reaction, it's very on-brand that Rihanna chose to share her son's name in her own way, on her terms. It's also sweet that the name paid tribute to boyfriend Rocky.