Rihanna And A$AP Rocky's Son's Name Follows A Unique Family Tradition
As is becoming customary for A-listers who welcome babies, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have finally disclosed their son's name to the public — a year after he was born. According to Rihanna's dad, Ronald Fenty, the happy couple took their time settling on the perfect name. In February, Ronald told Page Six that his daughter had gone through ""a few names" for her son, adding that he wasn't allowed to share the moniker they'd landed on.
This is nothing new in Hollywood. Khloé Kardashian kept her baby's name a secret for nine months after his birth, and her half-sister Kylie Jenner infamously flip-flopped on her son's name. First, he was Wolf, then he was Aire (pronounced "Air" in case you were wondering). With the KarJenners being uncharacteristically private about their sons, RiRi must have taken notes, because the superstar is a full-on tiger mama when it comes to protecting her baby boy. In February, the singer told British Vogue how she'd called out the paps for trying to get a picture of him. "Throw me to the wolves. Do what you want with me. But he doesn't have a say in any of this," she said. "We've been protecting him thus far and you don't have any consent to be posting photos or selling photos of my child, a minor."
Given this reaction, it's very on-brand that Rihanna chose to share her son's name in her own way, on her terms. It's also sweet that the name paid tribute to boyfriend Rocky.
A$AP Rocky's family pays homage to rap culture
According to a birth certificate obtained by the Daily Mail, power couple Rihanna and A$AP Rocky named their first child RZA Athelston Mayers. Fans might recognize RZA as the stage name of Robert Fitzgerald Diggs, aka the leader of the Wu-Tang Clan, per ET. For RZA's middle name, the pair took inspiration from Rocky's own middle name of "Athelaston," which features a slightly different spelling. RZA is undoubtedly an homage to one of hip hop's most famous groups, but it's also a sweet nod to Rocky, whose family has a habit of naming children after famous rappers. Vulture reports that Rocky (whose real name is Rakim Mayers) was named after Rakim, of hip-hop duo Eric B. & Rakim.
In a 2011 conversation with Complex, Rocky shared that he was thinking about naming his future son Kanye. A few years later, he'd changed his tune, telling GQ he was leaning towards the name Pharrell. Obviously neither was a winner, and in hindsight, Rihanna's decision to step out in RZA merch back in September makes a lot of sense.
With Rihanna and Rocky now expecting their second child, the jury's out on what he or she will be named, but one thing we're counting on? It could be a while before the name is revealed, but it will be worth the wait.