Body Language Expert: Ben's Red Carpet Frown Has 'Nothing' To Do With Jen - Exclusive

Ben Affleck can't seem to catch a break. Memes are scouring the internet of Affleck's latest outing with his wife, Jennifer Lopez, and fans are wondering if there's real trouble in paradise.

Now, the "Argo" actor is no stranger to having headlines surrounding his facial expressions while attending events. In February 2023, the internet pointed out the actor looked incredibly miserable while attending the Grammys with Lopez. During the show, a camera captured a moment between the couple that appeared as though they had gotten in a bit of a tiff. The entire night, Affleck didn't look like he was enjoying the show as he solemnly sat in the audience. Fast forward to May 2023, the happy or maybe not-so-happy couple was out in Los Angeles when a video captured Lopez and Affleck heading toward their car, per Page Six. The "Gone Girl" actor looked unhappy as he opened the door for his wife, and even seemed to slam the door on the singer.

While Affleck has addressed some of his miserable-looking behavior to The Hollywood Reporter, his latest outing only seemed to fuel the rumors that he is unhappy with Lopez. The couple was attending the premiere of Lopez's film, "The Mother," when it seemed like they got into an argument on the red carpet. The video of the two "arguing" went viral and convinced fans that Affleck is miserable. But, in an exclusive interview with Nicki Swift, Jess Ponce III, body language expert and author of "A.W.E.S.O.M.E," revealed that he doesn't think so.